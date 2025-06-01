The Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm matchup is one of four WNBA games scheduled on Sunday. The Aces (3-2) are currently in third place in the Western Conference, while the Storm (3-3) are right behind them at fourth place.

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Aces (-160) vs Storm (+135)

Spread: Aces (-2.5) vs Storm (+2.5)

Total (O/U): Aces -110 (o163.5) vs Storm -110 (u163.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm preview

The Aces have won two of their last three games. On May 23, they secured a 75-72 victory over the Washington Mystics. This past Friday, they blew out the LA Sparks 96-81. However, on May 25, the Aces absorbed their second loss of the season at the hands of none other than the Storm. In the 102-82 defeat, the reigning MVP A'ja Wilson had 15 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three blocks.

The victory over Las Vegas capped off a three-game winning streak for Seattle in the early goings this season. However, the Storm have since suffered consecutive setbacks: one to the Minnesota Lynx (82-77) and another to the Atlanta Dream (94-87). Skylar Diggins scored 20 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the field in the loss to the Dream.

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm predicted starting lineups

PG: Jewell Loyd | SG: Chelsea Gray | SF: Jackie Young | PF: A'ja Wilson | C: Kiah Stokes

PG: Skylar Diggins | SG: Erica Wheeler | SF: Gabby Williams | PF: Nneka Ogwumike | C: Ezi Magbegor

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm betting tips

A'ja Wilson's point total is set at 28.7, which is above her season average of 23.6 points per game. Wilson went off for 35 points against the Sparks on Friday.

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm prediction

The Aces are favored to win on the road against Seattle on Sunday. Fresh off their dominant win over the Sparks, Las Vegas is expected to gain a measure of revenge against the skidding Storm.

