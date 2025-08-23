Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics Prediction and Betting Tips (Aug. 23) | 2025 WNBA season

The surging Las Vegas Aces will start a three-game East Coast swing with a matchup against the Washington Mystics on Saturday. A’ja Wilson and Co. look to extend their WNBA-best nine-game winning run when they visit DC. The Aces, which lost to the Mystics in their past two head-to-head encounters, hope to even the season series to 2-2 with a win.Meanwhile, the slumping Mystics, which lost back-to-back games to the Connecticut Sun, are desperate for a win. Washington’s playoff bid took a serious hit after losing consecutive games to the team with the worst record in the WNBA. To get back into their hunt for a postseason slot, the Mystics will have to overcome the juggernaut from the West.Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and PredictionMoneyline: Aces (-375) vs. Mystics (+300)Odds: Aces (-8.5 -110) vs. Mystics (+8.5 -110)Total: Aces (o161.0 -110) vs. Mystics (u161.0 -110)Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics previewThe Las Vegas Aces are a much different team than the one that struggled in the first three months of the season. Since losing to the Washington Mystics 70-68 on July 10, the Aces have a 14-3 record, easily the best in the WNBA.The Aces are on a blistering run after turning on their defensive intensity and tinkering with their rotation for balance. Becky Hammon’s team has found its groove behind A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young. They are heavily favored to roll to their 10th straight win if they don’t fall into complacency.The Mystics have several issues to address, but their primary focus will be on turnovers. In back-to-back losses to the Sun, they committed 35 compared to Connecticut’s 22.Beating the surging Aces will be a nearly impossible task if they can’t stop shooting themselves in the foot.Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics predicted starting lineupsAcesPG: Chelsea Gray | PG: Jackie Young | SF: Kierstan Bell | PF: NaLyssa Smith | C: A’ja WilsonMysticsPG: Sug Sutton | SG: Sonia Citron | SF: Jade Melbourne | PF: Kiki Iriafen | C: Shakira AustinLas Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics betting tipsUnsurprisingly, A’ja Wilson has been the driving force behind the Aces’ surge. Over the past five games, the reigning MVP is averaging 26.4 points behind 46.8% shooting. Washington, which had trouble stopping Connecticut’s league-worst offense, could allow Wilson to blow past her 22.5 (O/U) points prop.Sonia Citron has been a bright spot for the Mystics despite their struggles. The rookie is averaging 18.6 ppg on 49.6% efficiency. Like Wilson, Citron could easily top her 15.5 (O/U) points prop.Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics predictionThe well-rested Aces (23-14) look to put more pressure on the Atlanta Dream (23-13) for the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. They have the momentum and the two-way dominance to roll past the Mystics and beat the -8.5 spread.