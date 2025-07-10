Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics Prediction and Betting Tips - July 10 | 2025 WNBA Season

There are only two games scheduled for Thursday in the WNBA, including the Las Vegas Aces visiting the Washington Mystics at the EagleBank Arena. It's the third meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Aces and Mystics splitting the first two matchups.

Las Vegas won 75-72 on May 23 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena, outscoring the Mystics 25-13 in the fourth quarter to escape with the victory. Washington, on the other hand, dominated on June 26 to get the 94-83 win on the road.

Fans can watch the Aces-Mystics game on Amazon Prime Video, which is a paid subscription. It's also available on local Vegas 34 in Las Vegas and Monumental Sports Network in Washington, D.C. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics Prediction, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Aces (+110) vs. Mystics (-130)

Spread: Aces +2.5 (-111) vs. Mystics -2.5 (-109)

Total (O/U): Aces o157.5 (-110) vs. Mystics u157.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics Preview

The Aces are having an inconsistent campaign and are currently sitting ninth in the WNBA standings at 9-10. A'ja Wilson is still playing like an MVP, but the team hasn't found its rhythm. It's nearly midway through the season, so coach Becky Hammon needs to dig deep if they want to make the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Mystics also have a record of 9-10, but they are exceeding expectations. Brittney Sykes is having a fantastic campaign, while rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen are showing why they are the future of the franchise. Citron and Iriafen have both been named as All-Star reserves.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics Predicted Starting Lineups

Aces

G - Chelsea Gray | G - Jewell Loyd | F - Jackie Young | F - NaLyssa Smith | C - Kiah Stokes

Mystics

G - Sug Sutton | G - Brittney Sykes | F - Sonia Citron | F - Kiki Iriafen | C - Shakira Austin

Las Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics Betting Tips

With A'ja Wilson likely out with a wrist injury, the Aces are likely to turn to Jackie Young for offense. Young has an over/under of 17.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on her to go OVER, though the odds are at even -114, so monitor for any changes before the game.

Kiki Iriafen is favored to go UNDER (-122) 11.5 points via FanDuel. Iriafen has not gone over 11.5 points in her last three games. However, Wilson's absence should help her finally break out and score at least 12 points.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics Prediction

The Mystics are favored to get the win because of A'ja Wilson's injury, and the Aces' struggles to score without her. The prediction is a win for Washington, with the total going over 157.5 points.

