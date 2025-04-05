Liberty's Natasha Cloud embraces NYC vibes as she hunts city’s best street dance spots

Natasha Cloud, a former WNBA champ, was traded in March to the New York Liberty by the Phoenix Mercury in exchange for two first-round picks. The veteran guard appears to have taken the move well , asking fans to guide her to the city's best spots in a social media post on Friday.

The new resident of the Big Apple appears to be on the lookout for participation in some of New York's famous street dancing sets. She tweeted a viral street dance clip to make her request to fans in her new WNBA home.

"NY lemme know where I need to pull up to" tweeted Natasha Cloud, asking fans to guide her to the best spots in New York city to catch a vibe.

Fans have responded en masse to the WNBA star's tweet and Cloud is likely to be swarmed with options now that the fans have spoken.

Cloud, who is now united with her partner Isabelle Harrison on the same team after the trade, looks all set for her new chapter in the WNBA. The former WNBA assists leader is renowned for showcasing her dance moves any chance she gets and if fans guide her to the right spots, we could see Natasha Cloud joining in with street dancing crews.

Natasha Cloud is famous for her viral dancing clips with her partner Isabelle Harrison and former teammates

The former Mystics and Mercury star is known for her vibrant personality and has famous dance clips featuring the likes of Isabelle Harrison, Sophie Cunningham, Tina Charles, and Marina Mabrey among others. Cloud's infectious energy and swagger have endeared her to fans and have made her a firm fan favorite across her career - a trend that is expected to carry on in New York City.

With the Liberty expected to contend yet again as Bet365's odds-on favorites to win the championship ahead of the season, the vibes at New York are immaculate and Cloud's addition is bound to add to the same. In an off-season that saw many big moves over the league, Natasha Cloud's acquisition by the Liberty went underrated and could prove key to their chances of a repeat.

