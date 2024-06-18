Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | 2024 WNBA Season (June 18)

The Los Angeles Sparks travel across California to Mohegan Sun Arena as they look to defeat a high-flying Connecticut Sun for the first time in four years. Sun’s rise in the WNBA has been a story of determination and steady progress.

Under their resilient coach, Stephanie White, they've defied expectations and earned their place among the elites in recent years. This match against Sparks is another chance to make a statement and prove that they belong among the top contenders.

On the other hand, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the LA side. Injuries have blighted the Sparks so far this year, players thrown both back and forward to cover for fallen teammates, that lack of defensive nous has cost them so dearly.

Unfortunately, Julie Allemand and Azura Stevens have been side-lined this season, weakening the roaster further. Currently sitting 10th in the table with only four wins from their 14 matches, it’s paramount for Curt Miller’s women to mount a return to winning ways.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun: Injury reports

Los Angeles Sparks injury reports June 18

As for team news, Sparks’ roaster struggles look set to continue with Azura Stevens remaining sidelined with an arm injury. While LA fans yearn for Stevens' return, her return date remains undecided. Despite a strong showing at shootaround, caution might keep her out for another week.

Connecticut Sun injury reports June 18

There is no major team news for Sun, with no returning players or fresh injuries for the roaster. Moriah Jefferson is the only name appearing on the report who has been nursing an ankle injury, the guard is set for an extended period on the sidelines - meaning Tyasha Harris will likely retain her starting berth.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Connecticut Sun: Starting lineups and depth charts

Los Angeles Sparks starting lineup and depth chart

Sparks will continue with their usual starting five of Kia Nurse, Lexie Brown, Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson, and Dearica Hamby.

Guards Forwards Centers Lexie Brown Cameron Brink Li Yueru Rae Burell Dearica Hamby Zia Cooke Rickea Jackson Layshia Clarendon Azura Stevens (out) Kia Nurse Stephanie Talbot Aari McDonald

Connecticut Sun starting lineup and depth chart

The Sun's Stephanie White is unlikely to make many changes to her well-performing side with Alyssa Thomas, Tyasha Harris, Dijonai Carrington, DeWanna Bonner, and Brionna Jones expected to remain in the starting lineup.

Guard Forward Center DiJonai Carrington

Alyssa Thomas

Brionna Jones

Tyasha Harris

DeWanna Bonner

Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Tiffany Mitchell

Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Astou Ndour-Fall Moriah Jefferson (Out)

Brionna Jones



Rachel Banham



Alyssa Thomas



Veronica Burton





Los Angeles Sparks vs Connecticut Sun: Key clashes

DeWanna Bonner vs Cameron Brink

Of all the star names representing the Sun this term, it is 36-year-old DeWanna Bonner, who has taken the team and its fans by storm with some of her performances this term. Averaging 17.6 points per game this season, Bonner has taken the Sun by the reins this season, with the veteran proving that she could be the jewel in Stephane White's crown for the rest of the campaign.

Sparks have plenty of dangerous women going forward, none more influential than Cameron Brink. The 23-year-old rookie joined the LA outfit as the second all-round pick in the summer. Her start to her WNBA career has gone well too, averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. Additionally, she leads her team in blocks with 2.5 per game.