Los Angeles Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for May 6 | 2025 WNBA Preseason

The WNBA's newest franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, will officially play its first-ever game on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Sparks. The first expansion team to join the league since the Atlanta Dream's induction in 2008, the Valkyries will be based out of the Bay Area. Their first-ever game will be held at Chase Centre.

Both teams will begin their pre-season journey with a game against each other, as the two major Californian teams will bump heads for the first time in the women's game. The Valkyries, led by their head coach Natalie Nakase, have built a strong roster during the expansion draft in November and will be looking to leave a mark in their first-ever season.

With the likes of Kate Martin, Monique Billings and Tiffany Hayes all joining the Valkyries team, the Bay Area team has already mustered quite the talent pool. Furthermore, they also added depth with the signing of former Lynx star Cecilia Zandalasini and the selection of Juste Joyce and Kaitlyn Chen during the 2025 WNBA Draft.

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Sparks have also bolstered their squad with some huge names. Kelsey Plum was the biggest star to join the Sparks during the off-season as she was signed to the team from the Aces. Furthermore, the return of Cameron Brink from her ACL injury will serve as a huge boost for the team, as they hope to compete for the title this term.

With the likes of Odyssey Sims, Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson already a part of the squad, the Los Angeles Sparks have one of the best rosters in the league. Facing the Valkyries in their season opener, the pre-season game between the two tonight will serve as a great rehearsal for the May 17 fixture.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries: Injury reports

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report for May 6

The Los Angeles Sparks will be without two key players for their tie against the Valkyries. Julie Allemand and Cameron Brink are both currently on the Sparks' injury list and will not participate in their team's first preseason fixture this term.

Golden State Valkyries Injury Report for May 6

On the other hand, the Golden State Valkyries will enter this fixture with a completely fit squad and should have all their players available for selection against the Sparks.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Golden State Valkyrie: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Los Angeles Sparks starting lineup and depth chart

The LA Sparks starting five should see Kelsey Plum and Odyssey Sims start as the guards. Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson will serve as the forwards, while Azura Stevens will be the lone center.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Odyssey Sims Zia Cooke SG Kelsey Plum Aari McDonald Lexie Brown SF Rickea Jackson Liatu King Ray Burell PF Dearica Hamby Sania Feagin Emma Cannon C Azura Stevens Maria Kliundikova Mercedes Russell

Golden State Valkyries starting lineup and depth chart

The first-ever starting five for the Golden State Valkyries should see Julie Vanloo and Tiffany Hayes as the guards. Monique Billings and Cecilia Zandalasini as the forwards, while Temi Fagbenle starts as the center.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Julie Vanloo Kate Martin Kaitlyn Chen SG Tiffany Hayes Veronica Burton Carla Leite SF Cecillia Zandalasini Kayla Thornton Laeticia Amihere PF Monique Billings Stephanie Talbot Chloe Bibby C Temi Fagbenle Elissa Cunane Kyara Linskens

