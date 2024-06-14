Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | 2024 WNBA Season (June 14)

  • home icon
By Mervin LR
Modified Jun 14, 2024 12:15 GMT
A high-flying Minnesota Lynx side (9-3), which is placed third in the WNBA will look to extend their unbeaten home run to five games when they host a struggling Los Angeles Sparks (4-8) on Saturday.

Cheryl Reeve’s side is pretty good on home court, and playing away doesn't bother them either, which encapsulates their push for the playoffs and their fifth WNBA title. The mostly settled squad has efficiently gone about its business, aided by new signings such as Alissa Pili and Olivia Epoupa.

Sparks completely oppose their rival's form. However, a win against the defending champions this week could act as good momentum for the Sparks to build on.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx: Injury reports

Los Angeles Sparks injury reports June 14

LA Sparks’ only injury issue comes from Azura Stevens, who has been nursing an arm injury since the offseason.

Minnesota Lynx injury reports June 14

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Lynx only have Diamond Miller out for the day with a knee injury. Her absence has been a large blow to Lynx as their main creative outlet, and it will bring a lot of responsibility to the shoulders of Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride to make up for.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Minnesota Lynx: Starting lineups and depth charts

Los Angeles Sparks starting lineup and depth chart

Curt Miller's Sparks will be sticking with their usual starting five of Lexie Brown, Kia Nurse, Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson and Dearica Hamby.

GuardsForwardsCenters
Lexie BrownCameron BrinkLi Yueru
Rae BurellDearica Hamby
Zia CookeRickea Jackson
Layshia ClarendonAzura Stevens (out)
Kia NurseStephanie Talbot
Aari McDonald

Minnesota Lynx starting lineup and depth chart

The Lynx's starting lineup will likely feature Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, Alanna Smith, Bridget Carleton and Courtney Williams.

GuardsForwardsCenters
Olivia EpoupaBridget CarletonAlanna Smith
Natisha HiedemanNapheesa Collier
Kayla McBrideDorka Juhasz
Courtney WilliamsSika Kone
Alissa Pilli
Cecilia Zandalasini

Los Angeles Sparks vs Minnesota Lynx: Key clashes

Napheesa Collier vs Dearica Hamby

Napheesa Collier could potentially run the show on Friday night. Getting more and more minutes on the team as the campaign has gone on, the three-time WNBA All-Star has rarely disappointed. Napheesa is strong and pacey and she can cause Sparks’ fragile defense some real problems.

Meanwhile, Sparks scoring firepower relies heavily on Dearica Hamby, who's the only player averaging double-digits (20.0 ppg). Hamby can cause a lot of damage to Lynx, so Minnesota will need to be solid and take their chances.

