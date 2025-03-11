"Love dealing with a rich n***a": Angel Reese let loose backstage as she vibes to Lady London's hit song

WNBA star Angel Reese had plenty to keep her busy during the offseason with the Unrivaled basketball tournament, her podcast and a multi-year deal with Reebok. But that hasn't stopped the Chicago Sky forward from having some fun.

On Monday, Reese was spotted hanging out with popular YouTuber, actress and social media influencer Ezee backstage in her studio space. In the clip that was posted on Ezee's Instagram account, the two could be seen getting down to Bronx rapper Lady London's hit track "Pop Ya S***."

In the short video, Reese looked into the camera as she sings along with the lyrics:

"Love dealing with a dealing with a rich n***a."

Ezee then jumps on and repeats the same verse, flowing in sync with Reese.

Ezee made a name for herself on YouTube, but has now developed a massive following on several platforms. She has racked up 2.1 million-plus followers on Instagram. Ezee is famous for her career as a comedian and her creative videos.

Reese, who made the jump from Louisiana State University to the pros in 2024, is known for her outgoing personality. During her rookie season, she launched the "Unapologetically Angel" podcast, which discusses a range of topics, including sports, entertainment, culture, fashion and more.

A post from the "Unapologetically Angel" Instagram account confirmed that Lady London will be the next guest on the show.

Angel Reese's "Unapologetically Angel" receives top-athlete podcast recognition

Chicago Sky player Angel Reese during the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

Angel Reese is regarded as one of the more entrepreneurial figures in the WNBA. The 22-year-old has not been afraid to step out of her comfort zone and try new things. Her podcast, which she started in September, has been well received by her fans and the episodes continue to rack up hundreds of thousands of views.

In December, Boardroom named "Unapologetically Angel" as one of the top athlete-led podcasts going into 2025. Reese was thrilled to find out that the hard work she put into her passion project had received recognition, and made sure to repost the Boardroom post with the following message.

"Thank ya," wrote Reese.

Angel Reese shares Boardroom's post on social media. Photo Credits: IG/@angelreese5

The podcast currently has 131,000 subscribers and has had some big-name stars visit the set, including Shaquille O'Neal, Cam Newton, Lisa Leslie and LiAngelo Ball.

