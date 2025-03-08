"Love you more than life" - DiJonai Carrington shares heartfelt tribute to her mother on special day

DiJonai Carrington, the WNBA's 'Most Improved Player,' is arguably in the busiest off-season of her professional career thus far. However, she utilized the power of social media to convey a heartfelt tribute to her mother on her birthday earlier today.

The former Connecticut Sun guard just had a career year, earning her first All-Defensive First Team selection and MIP honors. She is also enjoying a starring role with Mist BC in the debut season of Unrivaled.

DiJonai Carrington also featured in one of the more critical off-season trades and is likely preparing for life with her new team, the Dallas Wings. With all this chaos, one may just be excused for not publicly displaying affection on their mother's birthday, but DiJonai clearly doesn't need any exceptions.

"Happy birthday to my beautifullll momma and twin. Never met anyone as strong and selfless as you. I thank you for being you, for being a G & loving me through it all - I love you more than life v to the c," DiJonai Carrington's birthday tribute to her mother, Victoria Carrington, read.

DiJonai Carrington's birthday wish for her mother (Credits: IG/@dijonai__)

Carrington's mother, Victoria, is a former track and field athlete at the University of Northern Arizona. As evidenced by her tribute, she has been one of the most important influences in DiJonai's life.

With her father, Darren Carrington, enjoying a journeyman career in the NFL, Victoria Carrington held the Carrington household together. Raising three collegiate athletes is no mean feat, and the sacrifices that DiJonai Carrington paid respect to have undoubtedly proven worth it for Victoria Carrington.

DiJonai Carrington's mother is also a basketball coach at an u17 AAU program

As DiJonai Carrington continues to grow in the women's professional game, two family members — her mother and her sister — contribute to developing women's basketball in their own way. Carrington's mother coaches the Cal Sparks San Diego team, an under-17 AAU program, while her sister coaches the West Coast Breeze of the Basketball League.

DiJonai Carrington and her partner, NaLyssa Smith. (Credits: Getty)

The Carrington family is clearly all-in on sports, and with DiJonai rumored to be engaged to NaLyssa Smith, who is now her teammate after her trade to the Dallas Wings, the family's sporting connections only seem to be growing.

