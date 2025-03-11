"Loving every step of life": Sabrina Ionescu pens heartfelt note for her husband on anniversary while posting unseen pictures of couple’s big day

Sabrina Ionescu, one of the star names on the WNBA's defending champions New York Liberty, has been one of the most prominent figures in women's basketball. Her 2024 wedding was a grand celebration, and to mark their anniversary, Ionescu delighted fans by sharing unseen photos from their special day, garnering widespread attention.

The former Oregon Ducks star married fellow Oregon alumnus and former Las Vegas Raiders center Hroniss Grasu on 10th March 2024 in an elegant celebration at Laguna Beach. As the couple celebrated their first anniversary on Monday, Sabrina Ionescu penned a heartfelt note and shared some of their moments from the wedding ceremony on Instagram.

"1 year down, forever to go 🤍 Loving every step of life with you🕊️3.10.24" wrote Ionescu, expressing her happiness and commitment to her long-term partner on the event of their first wedding anniversary.

The former Oregon stars, who share a Romanian heritage, first met as alumni before announcing their relationship in 2021. They got engaged in January 2023 and tied the knot in March 2024.

Sabrina Ionescu was proposed to by Hroniss Grasu in the pretext of a GQ interview

Sabrina Ionescu, who is one of the faces of Nike in women's basketball and a well-marketed athlete, turned up for what she expected to be an interview with GQ in January 2023, where she was surprised by a proposal from her long-term partner. The couple went on to have what the Liberty star described as a "big fat Romanian engagement party" before their wedding in 2024.

The wedding brought together notable figures from the basketball world, including Vanessa and Natalia Bryant, Pau Gasol, Rob Pelinka, Satou Sabally and Steve Nash. The Oregon Ducks mascot was also spotted at the wedding party, adding a bit of whimsy to what otherwise appeared to be a more traditional affair.

Hroniss Grasu, who has been a free agent since 2023, has been spotted cheering Sabrina Ionescu along as she faced off against Stephen Curry in 2024 and was ever-present as the Liberty lifted their first-ever WNBA championship. The couple enjoyed what was a memorable 2024 and would be hoping the rest of 2025 brings them a lot more glory and happiness together as a married couple.

