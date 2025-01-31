Lunar Owls BC vs. Laces BC Prediction and Preview for Jan. 31 | Unrivaled 2025

The inaugural season of Unrivaled is chugging along, bringing new fans to women's basketball as many WNBA stars battle during the offseason. The league is set to enter the second month of action but has one more two-game slate in January.

Following the matchup between Rose Basketball Club and Phantom Basketball Club, Lunar Owls Basketball Club will tip off against Laces Basketball Club at 8:15 pm EST on Friday night. Streaming for both contests will be available on MAX, with broadcasting available on TNT.

Here are our predictions and preview for Friday's contest between Lunar Owls and Laces:

Lunar Owls BC vs. Laces BC Preview and Prediction

Lunar Owls BC vs. Laces BC Preview

The Lunar Owls will have the opportunity to hand Laces their first loss of the season following a 4-0 start. The Owls enter the matchup with an undefeated 4-0 record as the league's final two unbeaten teams square off.

The Owls are coming off a 67-57 victory over Vinyl Basketball Club on Monday night, led by 19-point performances from both Allisha Gray and Napheesa Collier.

The Laces, meanwhile, took down Rose Basketball Club in their last time out, securing a 71-64 victory on Monday night. Kayla McBride led the way with 31 points, followed by Tiffany Hayes, who finished with 24.

Both teams feature two of the top scorers in Unrivaled, as Napheesa Collier (28.5 ppg) and Kayla McBride (25.5 ppg) lead their respective teams into Friday's contest.

Lunar Owls BC vs. Laces BC Predicted Starting Lineups

The Lunar Owls are expected to roll out their starting lineup of Skylar Diggins-Smith, Allisha Gray and Napheesa Collier.

The Laces, meanwhile, are anticipated to start Stefanie Dolson, Kayla McBride and Tiffany Hayes, their usual starting lineup.

Lunar Owls BC vs. Laces BC Prediction

This matchup is one of the tougher Unrivaled contests to predict. Both teams will be fueled by their undefeated records, with each one hesitant to sacrifice an inch. Analyzing each roster, we're going to take the Lunar Owls, with Napheesa Collier serving as the deciding factor.

Unrivaled's leading scorer could prove problematic to stop in the post for the Laces, with Skylar Diggins-Smith and Allisha Gray available on the perimeter once the defense is forced to collapse to account for Collier.

