Lunar Owls BC vs Phantom BC Prediction and Preview for Feb. 7 | Unrivaled 2025

The Lunar Owls BC vs Phantom BC is one of two Unrivaled games scheduled for Friday. The Owls are off to a great start and are the only undefeated team with a 6-0 record, which places them first in the standings. The Phantom are fourth with a 2-4 record.

The Phantom have a tough task at hand, as beating the Owls won’t be an easy feat by any measure.

Where and how to watch Lunar Owls BC vs Phantom BC?

The Lunar Owls BC vs Phantom BC Unrivaled matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:15 p.m. EST on Friday in Miami. Live coverage of the game will be provided on truTV and TNT. Fans can also opt to stream the game live on Max and Sling.

Lunar Owls BC vs Phantom BC preview

The undefeated Owls are led by Napheesa Collier, who is also one of the co-founders of the newly formed 3-on-3 league. Collier leads the league with 29.3 points per game in just 17.2 mins. She also averages 11.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks.

Allisha Gray is having a standout season as well, as she ranks fourth in the league in scoring. She averages 19.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 2.5 apg.

The Owls are coming off of a 85-68 win against the Vinyl BC on Monday. Collier had 36 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals, while Allisha Gray and Skylar Diggins-Smith had 20 and 14 points, respectively.

The Phantom BC are led by Sabrina Ionescu, who has the fifth-best scoring average at 19.0 ppg, along with 6.3 rpg and 6.3 apg. The team last played the Mist BC on Monday and suffered a close 64-61 loss.

Ionescu had an off night, scoring 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting, including 0-of-4 from the 3-point line. The Phantom were led by Satou Sabally’s 22 points, while Brittney Griner had 20 points off of the bench.

The last time the two teams met on Jan. 25, the Owls secured a dominating 82-58 win behind Collier’s 37 points. Sabally had 19 points for the Phantom, as Sabrina Ionescu didn’t play.

Lunar Owls BC vs Phantom BC prediction

The Owls have seemed like the team to beat so far. They have dominated opponents and are the favorites against the struggling Phantom BC. Expect Collier and her team to get a dominating win.

