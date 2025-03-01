Lunar Owls BC vs Vinyl BC Prediction and Preview for March 1 | Unrivaled 2025

The Lunar Owls BC and Vinyl BC face each other on Saturday for their third and final encounter in the regular season of Unrivaled 3x3 league. The Lunar Owls are 2-0 against the Vinyl in their season series.

The upcoming matchup is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. EST at Wayfair Arena in Miami and will be televised nationally on truTV.

Lunar Owls BC vs Vinyl BC Preview and Prediction

Led by Napheesa Collier, a co-founder of Unrivaled, the Lunar owls Basketball Club debuted in the league with eight straight wins. They lead the six-team league standings with a 9-1 record following their 88-60 win over the Laces BC on Feb. 22.

Allisha Gray led their victory charge with 26 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Skylar Diggins-Smith added 25 points, two rebounds, five assists and two steals. Courtney Williams recorded a double-double of 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists off the bench.

Meanwhile, the Vinyl Basketball Club, led by Arike Ogunbowale, kicked off their campaign with back-to-back wins followed by five straight losses. They've since gone back-and-forth and are third in the league with a 4-6 record.

The Vinyl are coming off a 64-63 victory against the Laces BC on Friday in the absence of Ogunbowale. Rhyne Howard led them to victory with 24 points, six rebounds, two assists and three blocks, while Dearica Hamby added 17 points in the win.

Lunar Owls BC vs Vinyl BC predicted starting lineups

The Lunar Owls are expected to use a starting lineup of Napheesa Collier (F), Skylar Diggins-Smith (G) and Allisha Gray (G/F).

Meanwhile, the Vinyl are expected to use a starting lineup of Rhyne Howard (G/F), Jordin Canada (G) and Dearica Hamby (F). Arike Ogunbowale has remained out for the past three games, and her participation remains questionable.

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Lunar Owls BC vs Vinyl BC prediction

Given the dominance exhibited by the Lunar Owls in the league, they are expected to clinch a convincing win against the Vinyl.

