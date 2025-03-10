Lunar Owls vs Mist Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 10 | Unrivaled 2025

The Unrivaled 3v3 league continues with a matchup between the Lunar Owls BC and Mist BC on Monday. The Owls, currently No. 1 in the standings with a 12-1 record, will square off against the fifth-place Mist, who boast a 5-8 record.

The two teams will meet for the third time this season. They played the inaugural game of the tournament on Jan. 17, with the Owls earning an 84-80 win.

Their recent game was on Saturday, Feb. 8. The Owl won 85-81 with Napheesa Collier recording 38 points, 15 rebounds and three assists. Mist's Breanna Stewart recorded 23 points, 17 rebounds and four assists.

The Owls' last game was the 66-56 win over the Rose BC on Friday. Napheesa Collier recorded 16 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Shakira Austin added 17 points, six rebounds and one block.

Meanwhile, the Mist BC were defeated in their last matchup against the Laces BC on Saturday. Breanna Stewart added 24 points, 13 rebounds and one assist in the loss.

Lunar Owls BC vs Mist BC: Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Lunar Owls BC predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Lunar Owls BC come into this game already qualified for a place in the playoffs. They are projected to go with this lineup against the Mist: Napheesa Collier, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Allisha Gray.

Here is the Owls BC roster:

Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx)

Courtney Williams (Minnesota Lynx)

Skylar Diggins-Smith (Seattle Storm)

Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream)

Shakira Austin (Washington Mystics)

Cameron Brink (LA Sparks - Not expected to feature this season)

Here's a snapshot of the Owls' depth chart:

Guard Forward Center Skylar Diggins-Smith Napheesa Collier Shakira Austin Courtney Williams Allisha Gray Cameron Brink Allisha Gray Shakira Austin

Mist BC predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Mist BC will be looking to return to winning ways, but a difficult task awaits them in the Lunar Owls. They are projected to go with the following lineup against the Owls: Breanna Stewart, Rickea Jackson and Jewell Loyd.

Here is the Mist’s complete roster:

Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty)

Jewell Loyd (Las Vegas Aces)

Rickea Jackson (LA Sparks)

Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago Sky)

Aaliyah Edwards (Washington Mystics)

DiJonai Carrington (Dallas Wings)

NaLyssa Smith (Dallas Wings)

Here's a snapshot of the Mists' depth chart:

Guard Forward Jewell Loyd Breanna Stewart Courtney Vandersloot Rickea Jackson DiJonai Carrington Aaliyah Edwards - NaLyssa Smith

Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST, and fans can catch the game via TNT, Max, TSN+ and YouTube Live.

