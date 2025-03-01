Lunar Owls vs Vinyl Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 1 | Unrivaled 2025

Saturday's Unrivaled action will tip-off with Lunar Owls vs Vinyl, pitting league co-founder Napheesa Collier's team against Arike Ogunbowale's squad. The Lunar Owls are atop the standings with a 9-1 record and a point differential of +107.
Between the team's 90.0% win percentage and coming off another win, the team is heading into Saturday's matchup with plenty of momentum on its side.
Meanwhile, Vinyl is tied for third place with five wins and six losses, alongside the Laces, who are 4.5 games behind the Lunar Owls.
With Unrivaled action wrapping up in two weeks, Lunar Owls will have just three more games before the finals on March 16. The team will collide with Phantom BC on Monday before Rose BC on Friday. Its last game is against Mist BC on March 10.
Vinyl will play two more games after Saturday's matchup, facing Phantom on March 8 and Rose BC on March 10.
Lunar Owls vs Vinyl starting lineups and depth charts
Lunar Owls
The Lunar Owls are expected to stick with their usual starting lineup.
Between inaugural one-on-one champion Napheesa Collier and Skylar Diggins-Smith, the team's starting unit will have plenty of firepower as it looks to continue to work toward the first Unrivaled title.
Lunar Owls starting lineup & depth chart
Vinyl BC
With Vinyl BC looking to overtake Rose BC in the standings, the team will aim to pick up a big win to break the tie with Laces BC.
After Arike Ogunbowale dealt with a concussion last week, the addition of the scoring phenom is expected to inject energy into Vinyl ahead of Saturday's pivotal clash.
Vinyl BC starting lineup & depth chart
Action is set to tip off at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) on TruTV, with the second game between Mist BC and Rose BC at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).