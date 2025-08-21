  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Minnesota Lynx vs Atlanta Dream prediction and betting tips - Aug. 21 | 2025 WNBA Season 

Minnesota Lynx vs Atlanta Dream prediction and betting tips - Aug. 21 | 2025 WNBA Season 

By Ubong Richard
Modified Aug 21, 2025 11:00 GMT
Atlanta Dream v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
Minnesota Lynx vs Atlanta Dream prediction and betting tips - Aug. 21 | 2025 WNBA Season - Source: Getty

The Minnesota Lynx are on the road to face the Atlanta Dream in one of four games scheduled for Thursday. It is the third matchup between them this season.

Ad

The Lynx (28-6) are first in the Western Conference and have won four of their last five games. They were last in action on Tuesday, losing 85-75 on the road against the New York Liberty.

Guard Courtney Williams recorded 17 points, five rebounds and two assists, while Natisha Hiedeman had 16 points and a single assist.

Meanwhile, the Dream (22-13) are second in the Eastern Conference and have won three of their last five games. They were last in action on Tuesday, losing 74-72 on the road against the Las Vegas Aces.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Guard Rhyne Howard finished with 19 points, three rebounds and six assists while veteran center Brittney Griner added 16 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream game details

The Lynx-Dream game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. The matchup will air on TV on Peachtree TV and FDSN, and streaming via Fubo.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream betting lines

Ad

Moneyline: Lynx (-125) vs. Dream (+105)

Spread: Lynx (-1.5) vs. Dream (+1.5)

Total: (O/U): Lynx (o159.5) -110 vs. Dream (u159.5) -110

Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream preview

The Lynx have a better record, 7-3, in their last 10 matchups. Both teams are equally split at 1-1 this season.

Their last matchup was on July 27. The Dream won the game 90-86, with Griner recording 22 points, four rebounds and three assists. Napheesa Collier finished with 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Ad

Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineups

Lynx

PG - Alanna Smith | SG - Bridget Carleton | SF - Courtney Williams | PF - Kayla McBride | C - Jessica Shepard

Dream

PG - Nazahrah Hillmon-Baker | SG - Maya Caldwell | SF - Allisha Gray | PF - Rhyne Howard | C - Brionna Jones

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream betting tips

Kayla McBride has an over/under of 14.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 14.5 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the under.

Ad

Meanwhile, Allisha Gray has an over/under of 15.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 18.5 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the under.

Lynx vs. Dream prediction

The Lynx is predicted to win against Atlanta. Minnesota has a winning percentage of 55.56%, while the Dream have a 48.78% win percentage.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications