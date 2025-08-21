Minnesota Lynx vs Atlanta Dream prediction and betting tips - Aug. 21 | 2025 WNBA Season 

The Minnesota Lynx are on the road to face the Atlanta Dream in one of four games scheduled for Thursday. It is the third matchup between them this season.

The Lynx (28-6) are first in the Western Conference and have won four of their last five games. They were last in action on Tuesday, losing 85-75 on the road against the New York Liberty.

Guard Courtney Williams recorded 17 points, five rebounds and two assists, while Natisha Hiedeman had 16 points and a single assist.

Meanwhile, the Dream (22-13) are second in the Eastern Conference and have won three of their last five games. They were last in action on Tuesday, losing 74-72 on the road against the Las Vegas Aces.

Guard Rhyne Howard finished with 19 points, three rebounds and six assists while veteran center Brittney Griner added 16 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream game details

The Lynx-Dream game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. The matchup will air on TV on Peachtree TV and FDSN, and streaming via Fubo.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream betting lines

Moneyline: Lynx (-125) vs. Dream (+105)

Spread: Lynx (-1.5) vs. Dream (+1.5)

Total: (O/U): Lynx (o159.5) -110 vs. Dream (u159.5) -110

Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream preview

The Lynx have a better record, 7-3, in their last 10 matchups. Both teams are equally split at 1-1 this season.

Their last matchup was on July 27. The Dream won the game 90-86, with Griner recording 22 points, four rebounds and three assists. Napheesa Collier finished with 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineups

Lynx

PG - Alanna Smith | SG - Bridget Carleton | SF - Courtney Williams | PF - Kayla McBride | C - Jessica Shepard

Dream

PG - Nazahrah Hillmon-Baker | SG - Maya Caldwell | SF - Allisha Gray | PF - Rhyne Howard | C - Brionna Jones

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream betting tips

Kayla McBride has an over/under of 14.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 14.5 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the under.

Meanwhile, Allisha Gray has an over/under of 15.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 18.5 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the under.

Lynx vs. Dream prediction

The Lynx is predicted to win against Atlanta. Minnesota has a winning percentage of 55.56%, while the Dream have a 48.78% win percentage.

