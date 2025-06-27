Minnesota Lynx vs Atlanta Dream prediction and betting tips - June 27 | 2025 WNBA season

The Minnesota Lynx take the road for another entertaining WNBA game to face the Atlanta Dream on Friday. It will be one of five WNBA games held across the league tonight.

The Lynx (12-2) are first in the Western Conference. They saw their three-game winning run end on Tuesday, in a 68-64 loss to the Washington Mystics. Forward Alanna Smith recorded 26 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Meanwhile, the Dream (10-5) are second in the Eastern Conference. They saw their two-game winning run end on Tuesday, 68-55 against the Dallas Wings. Guard Rhyne Howard finished with 23 points and eight rebounds.

Minnesota Lynx vs Atlanta Dream game details

The Lynx-Dream matchup is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Gateway Center Arena, College Park, Georgia. The game will air on TV on ION.

Minnesota Lynx vs Atlanta Dream betting lines

Moneyline: Lynx (-105) vs. Dream (-115)

Spread: Lynx (+1.0) vs. Dream (-1.0)

Total (O/U): Lynx (o156.0) vs. Dream (u156.0)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Lynx vs Atlanta Dream preview

The Lynx have won their last five games against the Dream. This will be their first matchup of the season, the last being the 76-64 on September 10, 2024.

Lynx guard Allisha Gray recorded 17 points, two rebounds and one assist while Kayla McBride recorded 15 points, two rebounds and one assist in that game.

Minnesota Lynx vs Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineups

Lynx

PG - Kayla McBride | SG - Courtney Williams | SF - Jessica Shepard | PF - Bridget Carleton | C - Alanna Smith

Dream

PG - Allisha Gray | SG - Jordin Canada | SF - Brionna Jones | PF - Rhyne Howard | C -Brittney Griner

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Minnesota Lynx vs Atlanta Dream betting tips

Kayla McBride has an over/under of 14.5 points via FanDuel. She’s averaging 15.2 ppg this season. The safe bet here is on the OVER.

Rhyne Howard, meanwhile, has an over/under of 16.5 points via FanDuel. She’s averaging 17.7 ppg this season. The safe bet here is the OVER.

Lynx-Atlanta Dream Prediction

The Dream is highly favored to beat the Lynx. Atlanta has a winning percentage of 51.06%, while Minnesota has a 47.94% win percentage.

