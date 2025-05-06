Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky preseason game prediction and preview | May 6, 2025

The WNBA preseason continues on Tuesday as the Chicago Sky host the Minnesota Lynx. These two teams finished the 2024 season very differently, and both of them are looking to ramp up preparations for the 2025 campaign.

When the preseason tipped off last Friday, the Sky gained their first win by turning back the Brazilian national team 89-62. Meanwhile, the Lynx will be getting their first taste of preseason action in Chicago.

Here is a preview of Tuesday's Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky showdown, which is set for a 7 p.m. tip-off at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky: Preview

The Lynx finished the 2024 regular season with a 30-10 record and the top seed in the Western Conference. Led by MVP candidate Napheesa Collier, Minnesota swept the Phoenix Mercury in Round 1 of the playoffs and went 3-2 against the Connecticut Sun in the crossover semis.

In the Finals, Minnesota went the distance with the New York Liberty but fell short of winning the WNBA title. During the offseason, the Lynx re-signed Natisha Hiedeman and Jessica Shepard while also signing second-round draft picks Anastasiia Kosu and Dalayah Daniels to rookie-scale contracts.

Given that the Lynx had a runner-up finish last year, it's no surprise that most of their key rotation players remain intact. At the start of the preseason, Minnesota's core still consists of Collier, Kayla McBride, and Courtney Williams, with Alanna Smith and Bridget Carleton set to play significant minutes as well

Meanwhile, the Sky finished with a 13-27 record last year. This was the third-worst record in the league and dead last in the Eastern Conference. Shortly after the team's season ended, they announced the dismissal of head coach Teresa Weatherspoon, who would be replaced by Tyler Marsh in November 2024.

The offseason has been a busy one for the Sky in terms of roster reconstruction. In particular, the team's backcourt has been retooled as guards Chennedy Carter, Marina Mabrey, and Lindsay Allen are gone and Ariel Atkins, Rebecca Allen, and Kia Nurse have now stepped in. Additionally, Courtney Vandersloot — who won a title with the New York Liberty last year — is coming back for a second stint in Chicago.

The Sky, of course, is banking on Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso to elevate their games further in their sophomore season. Just like last year, they'll power the frontcourt alongside Michaela Onyenwere and Elizabeth Williams.

WNBA: JUN 04 New York Liberty at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty

Per ESPN Futures, the Lynx have the fourth-best odds to win the 2025 WNBA title at +400. Meanwhile, the Sky have the seventh-best odds at +5000.

Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky: Prediction

On the one hand, the Sky has already shaken off some rust and secured victory in the 2025 preseason. On the other hand, the Lynx remains a formidable roster with a mostly intact rotation and an experienced core.

While it's possible that Chicago will get off to an early lead, Minnesota will likely find their bearings sooner rather than later.

Our prediction: Lynx win by nine.

