Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 12 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Minnesota Lynx took on the Chicago Sky on Saturday in the second meeting between these teams this month. After winning the first meeting, Napheesa Collier's Lynx were looking to extend the lead to 2-0, while Angel Reese's Sky were looking to even the score against the best team in the league.

With Kamilla Cardoso back on the roster, the Sky were aggressive from the get-go, taking a 4-0 lead in less than a minute of the first quarter. The Sky had a 15-24 lead, but the Lynx cut the lead to 23-29 after the first quarter.

Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Player Stats and Box Score

Chicago Sky Player Stats and Box Score

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Angel Reese 11 4 3 0 1 5-6 1-2 6 Michaela Onyenwere 2 1 0 0 1-1 3 Elizabeth Williams 2 5:02 1-1

Ariel Atkins 6 0 0 0 0 1 0 7:23 3-4

Kamilla Cardoso 2 1-3 Rebecca Allen 0 0-1 Kia Nurse 0 0-1 Hailey Van Lith

Rachel Banham



Minnesota Lynx Player Stats and Box Score

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Napheesa Collier 4 1 3 2-5 Bridget Carleton 2 2 0 1-1 Alanna Smith 4 1 0 1 1 2-2 Kayla McBride 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 1-4 Courtney Williams 2 0 5 1-4 Diamond Miller 6 0 0 0 0 2-3 Jessica Shepard 2 1-3 Natisha Hiedeman

Maria Kliundikova



