  Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 12 | 2025 WNBA Season

Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 12 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 12, 2025 17:38 GMT
Chicago Sky v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
Player Stats and Box Score for Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky Game, July 12 [Picture Credit: Getty]

The Minnesota Lynx took on the Chicago Sky on Saturday in the second meeting between these teams this month. After winning the first meeting, Napheesa Collier's Lynx were looking to extend the lead to 2-0, while Angel Reese's Sky were looking to even the score against the best team in the league.

With Kamilla Cardoso back on the roster, the Sky were aggressive from the get-go, taking a 4-0 lead in less than a minute of the first quarter. The Sky had a 15-24 lead, but the Lynx cut the lead to 23-29 after the first quarter.

This article will be updated as the game progresses and after the match.

Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Player Stats and Box Score

Chicago Sky Player Stats and Box Score

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Angel Reese1143015-61-26
Michaela Onyenwere21001-13
Elizabeth Williams25:021-1
Ariel Atkins60000107:233-4
Kamilla Cardoso 21-3
Rebecca Allen00-1
Kia Nurse00-1
Hailey Van Lith
Rachel Banham
Minnesota Lynx Player Stats and Box Score

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Napheesa Collier4132-5
Bridget Carleton2201-1
Alanna Smith410112-2
Kayla McBride30010001-4
Courtney Williams2051-4
Diamond Miller600002-3
Jessica Shepard21-3
Natisha Hiedeman
Maria Kliundikova
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by John Maxwell
