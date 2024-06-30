Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky injury reports for June 30 | 2024 WNBA season

The Minnesota Lynx will rock up to the Wintrust Arena on Sunday. They and the Chicago Sky will look to set the record straight after losses on Thursday night. The Lynx fell on the road to the Dallas Wings, ending their run of seven unbeaten. Meanwhile, the Sky continued their somewhat so-so form, losing to defending champions Las Vegas Aces 83-95.

The Lynx are first in the Western Conference standings and third seed in the league, losing just one of their last eight games. Within this period, two unexpected defeats against Dallas and Mercury stain an almost perfect record.

Chicago’s form is significantly worse, losing six out of ten games in June. An impressive win against the Indiana Fever was a silver lining in yet another dull period for the Chi-town. Their fans remain optimistic, however, and feel their performances will begin to harvest wins again soon.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky: Injury reports

Minnesota Lynx injury reports for June 30

Cheryl Reeve will have guard Diamond Miller back at his disposal. Miller returned to action for the first time since May in Thursday's game in Dallas. Additionally, Napheesa Collier (right wrist) is listed as probable.

Chicago Sky injury reports for June 30

Teresa Weatherspoon has one new injury to contend with. Elizabeth Williams was absent during Sky’s last game. It was confirmed that she underwent a season-ending surgery on her right meniscus this week. Unfortunately, Williams will be unavailable for the rest of the season.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky: Head-to-head

Assessing their head-to-head meetings, the Lynx hold a strong record against the Sky, winning 27 games out of 47 played. Earlier this season in preseason games, the Lynx had a 92-81 victory. This will also be Lynx's first regular-season matchup against Angel Reese. The Sky drafted Reese with the seventh overall pick in the WNBA draft, a position the Lynx traded down from.

On Thursday, Reese recorded her ninth straight double-double against Las Vegas. She has equaled Candace Parker for the most consecutive double-doubles in a single season. Alongside Napheesa Collier, Reese is one of just four players averaging a double-double this season.

The forward has shown she can become an elite player. She will enter the Sunday game in full confidence. Her robust energy and brutish strength make her an obvious threat to the Lynx.