Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky Prediction and Betting Tips (July 12) | 2025 WNBA season

The Minnesota Lynx and the Chicago Sky will start a two-game mini-series on Saturday. Minnesota, 1-1 in its four-game road trip, looks to improve its record with a win and take a 2-0 lead in head-to-head battles. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve will continue to lean on Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride and MVP favorite Napheesa Collier.

Meanwhile, the Sky hoped to avenge a closely fought 80-75 loss to the Lynx on Sunday. Chicago gets another shot at the team with the best record in the WNBA without court general Court Vandersloot. Sans the former All-Star Sky coach Tyler Marsh will lean on Angel Reese, Rachel Banham and Ariel Atkins.

Kamilla Cardoso, back from Brazil national team duties, will give the Sky a boost as well.

Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction

Moneyline: Lynx (-526) vs. Sky (+380)

Odds: Lynx (-9.5) vs. Sky (+9.5)

Total (O/U): Lynx (o159.5 -110) vs. Sky (u159.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky preview

In the first Lynx-Sky encounter, Minnesota avoided an upset by dominating the next three quarters after a slow start. The Lynx trailed 24-10 after 10 minutes before sprinting to the finish line with a 70-51 advantage. Chicago has improved over the last three weeks, making it crucial for the Lynx not to get complacent again.

The Sky have yet to show that they can beat a playoff-caliber team. They came close multiple times, but they have not won against an opponent with a winning record. Chicago’s six wins came against the Connecticut Sun, Dallas Wings and LA Sparks, teams at the bottom of the standings.

Chicago will have a good idea of how much it has improved if it can pull off an upset against the 18-3 Lynx.

Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky predicted starting lineups

Lynx

PG: Courtney Williams | SG: Kayla McBride | SF: Bridget Carleton | PF: Alanna Smith | PF: Napheesa Collier

Sky

PG: Rachel Banham | SG: Ariel Atkins | SF: Michaela Onyenwere | PF: Angel Reese | C: Kamilla Cardoso

Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky betting tips

The Lynx average 84.8 points per game, while the Sky put up 79.1 points per outing. Minnesota has gone over the 159.5 (O/U) total points prop 10 times in 21 appearances. Chicago has done the same thing in 11 of 19 games. Expect fans to take the over in the total team points prop.

Angel Reese has been a terror on the boards in her last six games, averaging 16.1 rebounds during that span. She had 17 rebounds the last time the Sky met the Lynx, making it likely she’ll hit the over in her 12.5 (O/U) rebounds prop.

Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky prediction

The Minnesota Lynx, after a lackadaisical first-quarter performance against the Chicago Sky, dominated the Reese-led team. Playing on the road will likely prevent any complacency and win by at least 10 points to beat the -9.5 spread.

