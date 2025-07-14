Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky Prediction and Betting Tips - July 14 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Minnesota Lynx conclude their four-game road trip on Monday with a clash against the Chicago Sky.

The contest at Wintrust Arena will be the third of four regular-season matchups between the two teams, with their season series split at one game apiece.

Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Lynx-Sky game is set to tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT) on Monday. The live broadcast of the game will air on The U and FDSN. Fans can also stream the clash on FuboTV and the WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Lynx (-625) vs Sky (+450)

Odds: Lynx (-10.5 -110) vs Sky (+10.5 -110)

Total (O/U): Lynx (o161.5 -110) vs Sky (u161.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky Preview

The Lynx hold the league’s best record at 18-4 but have faced unexpected challenges against the Sky.

Their first encounter on July 6 at Target Center saw the Lynx escape with a narrow 80-75 victory. Despite eventually pulling out the win, Minnesota found itself in trouble, trailing by as many as 14 points in the first quarter.

The All-Star duo of Courtney Williams and Napheesa Collier sparked the comeback, combining for 45 points and 15 rebounds to extend the Lynx's win streak to five games.

In the rematch on July 11, Chicago got its revenge, stunning the Lynx 87-81. Collier delivered another stat sheet-stuffing performance with 26 points, eight rebounds, five assists and six steals + blocks. But it wasn’t enough to help the Lynx secure a 2-0 lead in the season series.

The Sky’s frontcourt of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso was dominant, each posting double-doubles and collectively tallying 36 points and 26 rebounds. However, Ariel Atkins proved to be the difference-maker, erupting for 27 points and leading Chicago to one of the biggest upsets of the season.

Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky Predicted Starting Lineup

Lynx

PG: Courtney Williams | SG: Kayla McBride | SF: Bridget Carleton | PF: Alanna Smith | C: Napheesa Collier

Sky

PG: Rachel Banham | SG: Ariel Atkins | SF: Michaela Onyenwere | PF: Angel Reese | C: Elizabeth Williams

Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky Betting Tips

Napheesa Collier has been averaging 23.6 points per game this season. A dip in production over her last three outings has her points prop set at a reduced 21.5. However, she’s averaged 23.5 points in two previous matchups against the Sky this season, making her a strong candidate to surpass that mark.

Both teams feature multiple offensive threats capable of explosive scoring performances. They’ve combined for fewer than 80 points in only three of their last 13 games, with their most recent meeting totaling 168 points. So, expect the final score to go over the 161.5-point prop.

Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky Prediction

The Lynx are in the midst of their roughest patch of the season, losing two of their last three games. Although they remain atop the standings, their lead over the #2 Phoenix Mercury has been reduced to three games. Considering that, the Lynx will be eager to close out their road trip on a strong note.

Expect them to put Friday’s loss to Angel Reese and Co. behind them and bounce back with a win.

Prediction: Expect the Lynx to win

