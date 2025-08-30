Minnesota Lynx vs Connecticut Sun Prediction and Betting Tips - August 30 | 2025 WNBA season

The Connecticut Sun will look to score a massive upset late in the 2025 WNBA regular season as they face the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx on Saturday, Aug. 30. The Lynx firmly hold the top spot with a 30-8 record, while the Sun are at the 11th spot with a 10-28 slate.

Ad

The Lynx are coming off a loss against the Seattle Storm, 93-79, on their home court. Meanwhile, on road games, the team has lost six times this season.

On the other hand, the Sun boasts a 6-12 record on their home floor.

The game will happen at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut and will tip off at 7 P.M. Eastern time.

Here is a preview of the Lynx-Sun game:

Minnesota Lynx vs Connecticut Sun odds

Moneyline: Lynx (-1000) vs Sun (+750)

Ad

Trending

Spread: Lynx -14 (-110) vs Sun +14.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Lynx -112 (o165) vs Sun -112 (u165)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Lynx vs Connecticut Sun betting tips

The Minnesota Lynx is expected to be led by MVP candidate Napheesa Collier, who is averaging 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game this season. Considering the caliber of their opponent, Collier's minutes could be managed against the Sun. Bet on her to go under 20 points with limited minutes.

Ad

Meanwhile, DiJonai Carrington, who played last year with the Sun, will appear in her 10th game with the Lynx. So far, she has been solid with the Lynx, putting up 8.1 points per game. Against the Sun, expect her to get into a higher gear. Bet on her to go over 15 points.

Tina Charles has been the Sun's go-to player this season. She averages 16.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, but it has not translated to wins this year. Bet on her to over her averages.

Ad

Additionally, expect Marina Mabrey to record over 10 points against the Lynx.

Minnesota Lynx vs Connecticut Sun prediction

We predict a massive win for the Lynx as they look to bounce back from their previous loss against the Storm. We predict a victory with a 15-point deficit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More