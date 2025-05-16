Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings Prediction and Betting Tips - May 16 | 2025 WNBA season

Ladies and gentlemen, the 2025 WNBA season is here.

One of the marquee matchups on Friday’s three-game Opening Day slate features the Minnesota Lynx and Dallas Wings, highlighted by two of the offseason’s biggest names: Napheesa Collier and Paige Bueckers.

Here’s a preview of Friday’s Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings game, scheduled to tip off 7:30 p.m. ET in at College Park Center in Arlington.

Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Lynx (-250) vs Wings (+200)

Spread: Lynx -5.5 (-110) vs Wings +5.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Lynx o163.5 (-110) vs Wings u163.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings preview

This matchup pits a battle-tested veteran squad against a revamped team looking to make a leap.

Leading the way for Minnesota is Napheesa Collier, who enters fresh off an MVP-winning campaign in the Unrivaled league. Her Lynx, largely intact from last season’s WNBA Finals run, take on a new-look Wings squad headlined by UConn champion Paige Bueckers.

Dallas made big moves in the offseason, drafting Bueckers to pair with star guard Arike Ogunbowale, and bringing in DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith to bolster their defense.

Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings predicted starting lineups

Lynx

G - Courtney Williams | G - Natisha Hiedeman | F - Bridget Carleton | F - Napheesa Collier | C - Alanna Smith

Wings

G - Paige Bueckers | G - Arike Ogunbowale | F - DiJonai Carrington| F - NaLyssa Smith | C - Teaira McCowan

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings betting tips

Expect the Lynx to both win and cover the spread, though the total may stay under. Napheesa Collier is primed for a big scoring night.

Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings prediction

We’re picking the Lynx to roll in this one. With a championship-caliber core, Minnesota should have no trouble handling the Wings’ retooled lineup.

Our prediction: Lynx win by 18.

