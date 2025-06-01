Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for June 1 | 2025 Commissioner's Cup

The reigning Commissioner's Cup champions, the Minnesota Lynx, will begin their title defense with a trip to the Bay Area to face the Golden State Valkyries. This will be the latter's first-ever game in the tournament after becoming the latest expansion team in the league. The game will be played at Chase Center in San Francisco.
The Lynx will enter this game brimming with confidence, as they are one of two teams to remain unbeaten in the league. Currently second in the table with six wins out of six, the Minneapolis team has enjoyed a great start to the season. Having defeated the likes of the Dallas Wings, the LA Sparks, the Connecticut Sun and the Seattle Storm in their first five games, their biggest test came against the Mercury in their last game.
However, despite a strong performance by the fourth-placed team, the Lynx proved their superiority, clinching an impressive 74-71 win. Alternatively, the Golden State Valkyries have begun the season with a 2-3 record, which is expected from a team in its infancy.
Natalie Nakase's team enjoyed a humbling start to their WNBA career with an 84-67 loss to the LA Sparks. However, they responded well by winning back-to-back games before losing two games in a row to the reigning champions, the NY Liberty. The Valkyries will now welcome the Commissioner's Cup champions and they will hope to become the first team to defeat the Lynx this season.
The Lynx could be without Napheesa Collier for the game, which would be a huge plus for the Valkyries team.
Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
Minnesota Lynx predicted starting lineup and depth charts
The Minnesota Lynx starting five should see Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams as the starting guards. The forwards should be Jessica Shephard and Bridget Carleton, while Alanna Smith will be the center.
Golden State Valkyries predicted starting lineup and depth charts
The Golden State Valkyrie starting five should see Veronica Burton and Kayla Thornton as the guards, Janelle Salaun and Stephanie Talbot as the forwards, while Temi Fagbenle will be the designated center.
Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries Injury Report
Minnesota Lynx Injury Report
According to ESPN.com, the Minnesota Lynx could be without their star Napheesa Collier for this game. The forward missed their team's last game with a knee injury and is listed as questionable on the injury report.
Golden State Valkyries Injury Report
The Valkyries have no injured players on the injury report and will enter the game with a fully fit roster.