Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for June 1 | 2025 Commissioner's Cup

The reigning Commissioner's Cup champions, the Minnesota Lynx, will begin their title defense with a trip to the Bay Area to face the Golden State Valkyries. This will be the latter's first-ever game in the tournament after becoming the latest expansion team in the league. The game will be played at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Ad

The Lynx will enter this game brimming with confidence, as they are one of two teams to remain unbeaten in the league. Currently second in the table with six wins out of six, the Minneapolis team has enjoyed a great start to the season. Having defeated the likes of the Dallas Wings, the LA Sparks, the Connecticut Sun and the Seattle Storm in their first five games, their biggest test came against the Mercury in their last game.

Ad

Trending

However, despite a strong performance by the fourth-placed team, the Lynx proved their superiority, clinching an impressive 74-71 win. Alternatively, the Golden State Valkyries have begun the season with a 2-3 record, which is expected from a team in its infancy.

Natalie Nakase's team enjoyed a humbling start to their WNBA career with an 84-67 loss to the LA Sparks. However, they responded well by winning back-to-back games before losing two games in a row to the reigning champions, the NY Liberty. The Valkyries will now welcome the Commissioner's Cup champions and they will hope to become the first team to defeat the Lynx this season.

Ad

The Lynx could be without Napheesa Collier for the game, which would be a huge plus for the Valkyries team.

Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Minnesota Lynx predicted starting lineup and depth charts

The Minnesota Lynx starting five should see Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams as the starting guards. The forwards should be Jessica Shephard and Bridget Carleton, while Alanna Smith will be the center.

Ad

Position Starters 2nd 3rd PG Kayla McBride Karlie Samuelson SG Courtney Williams Natahsa Hiedeman SF Jesica Shephard Alissa Pili PF Bridget Carleton Diamond Miller Anastasiia OlairiKosu C Alanna Smith Marieme Badiane

Ad

Golden State Valkyries predicted starting lineup and depth charts

The Golden State Valkyrie starting five should see Veronica Burton and Kayla Thornton as the guards, Janelle Salaun and Stephanie Talbot as the forwards, while Temi Fagbenle will be the designated center.

Position Starters 2nd 3rd PG Veronica Burton Julie Vanloo SG Kayla Thornton Tiffany Hayes Kate Martin SF Janelle Salaun Carla Leite PF Stephanie Talbot C Temi Fagbenle Kyara Linskens

Ad

Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries Injury Report

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report

According to ESPN.com, the Minnesota Lynx could be without their star Napheesa Collier for this game. The forward missed their team's last game with a knee injury and is listed as questionable on the injury report.

Golden State Valkyries Injury Report

The Valkyries have no injured players on the injury report and will enter the game with a fully fit roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More