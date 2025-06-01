Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction and Betting Tips - June 1 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries matchup is one of four 2025 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup games scheduled for Sunday. It is Day 1 of this in-season tournament and both teams will look to get off to the best of starts.

In terms of the regular season, the Lynx have gotten off to a hot start and are 6-0. The Valkyries got a few crucial wins but are just 2-3 so far. It will be interesting to see how the newest franchise in the league handles its Commissioner’s Cup debut.

Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries game details and odds

The ⁠⁠Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday, June 1, at Chase Center. The game will air locally on KPIX+ 44, KMAX 31 and FanDuel Sports Network - North. Fans can also stream the game live on WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Lynx (-525) vs. Valkyries (+390)

Spread: Lynx (-10) vs. Valkyries (+10)

Total (O/U): Lynx -110 (o161) vs. Valkyries -110 (u161)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries preview

This is the first time the two teams will face off in the WNBA and it couldn’t be more daunting for the Valkyries against the formidable Lynx. Minnesota seems like a team on a mission after losing in last season’s final.

The Lynx are undefeated this season and are coming off of a 74-71 win against the Phoenix Mercury on Friday. Kayla McBride led the team with 20 points in Napheesa Collier’s absence because of a knee injury. The win proved that Minnesota has one of the deepest rosters in the league and can win without its best player.

Collier is questionable with a knee injury for Sunday’s game as well. This should give Golden State faithfuls some hope. The Valkyries are on a two-game losing streak, both against the New York Liberty. They most recently lost 82-77 on Thursday. Janelle Salaun led the team with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries starting lineups

Napheesa Collier is the only injury concern for the Lynx. Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve should start:

PG: Courtney Williams SG: Kayla McBride SF: Bridget Carleton PF: Alanna Smith C: Jessica Shepard

Minnesota’s bench rotation should mostly include Natisha Hiedeman and Karlie Samuelson.

The Valkyries didn’t report any injuries and coach Natalie Nakase should start:

PG: Janelle Salaun SG: Veronica Burton SF: Stephanie Talbot PF: Kayla Thornton C: Temi Fagbenle

Golden State’s bench should comprise Cecilia Zandalasini, Monique Billings and Julie Vanloo.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups. They could change based on the availability of players who are uncertain to play.

Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries betting tips

Temi Fagbenle’s points total for the game is set at 9.5. She averages 9.80 points on the season and is favored to go over.

Kayla Thornton’s points total is set at 11.5. While she didn’t cross that mark in the last game, she did so in the previous three games. Bet on the over.

Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries prediction

Despite Collier’s questionable status for the game, the oddsmakers favor the Lynx heavily to win the game Sunday. While Minnesota should get the win, it could fail to cover the 10-point spread on the road. This should be a low-scoring game with the team total staying under 161 points.

