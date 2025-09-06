Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction and Betting Tips - Sept 6 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Minnesota Lynx vs. Golden State Valkyries matchup is one of two WNBA games scheduled on Saturday. The Lynx (32-9) still owns the best record in the league at this late stage of the regular season, while the expansion team Valkyries (23-18) have clinched their first-ever playoff spot.

This will be the third meeting between the two ball clubs this season. The Lynx has a 2-0 record over the Valkyries thus far.

Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Lynx (-357) vs. Valkyries (+225)

Spread: Lynx (-6.5) vs. Valkyries (+6.5)

Total: Lynx -111 (o154.5) vs. Valkyries -115 (u154.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries preview

The Lynx are coming off a loss that halted the momentum of back-to-back wins over the Connecticut Sun and the Dallas Wings. On Thursday, they absorbed a 97-87 defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Aces. Natisha Hiedeman topscored for the Lynx with 22 points off the bench.

Meanwhile, the Valkyries have won five consecutive games. Their latest win was an 84-80 victory over the Wings on Thursday. Janelle Salaun had 19 points and six rebounds in this game.

Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries predicted starting lineups

Lynx

PG: Courtney Williams | SG: Kayla McBride | SF: Bridget Carleton | PF: Napheesa Collier | C: Alanna Smith

Valkyries

PG: Veronica Burton | SG: Kaila Charles | SF: Janelle Salaun | PF: Iliana Rupert | C: Temi Fagbenle

Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries betting tips

Napheesa Collier's point total is set at 21.5, which is below her season average of 23.1 points per game. Collier had just 12 points in the loss to the Aces.

Janelle Salaun's point total is set at 11.5, which is slightly above her season average of 11.1 points per outing. Against the Wings, Salaun shot efficiently, making six of her 10 field goal attempts (including three of her four shots from beyond the arc).

Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries prediction

The Lynx are favored to get the win over the Valkyries on Saturday. Minnesota looks to be in great shape as they head towards the playoffs, and they'll be a tough hurdle for the sixth-place Valkyries to deal with.

