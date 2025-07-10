Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks Prediction and Betting Tips - July 10 | 2025 WNBA season

The Minnesota Lynx will try to keep their dominance over the LA Sparks when they clash again on Thursday. Minnesota can put the icing on the cake after beating Los Angeles three times in blowout fashion. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve will again lean on her deep roster led by Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride, Alanna Smith and MVP favorite Napheesa Collier.
Meanwhile, the Sparks will try to at least prevent another drubbing at the hands of the team with the No. 1 record and net rating in the WNBA. Lynne Roberts, a first-time coach in the pros, will count on Dearica Hamby, Rickea Jackson and All-Star guard Kelsey Plum to keep the Lynx from running away with another overwhelming win.
Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction
Moneyline: Lynx (-200) vs. Sparks (+165)
Odds: Lynx (-4.5) vs. Sparks +4.5)
Total (O/U): Lynx (o165.5 -110) vs. Sparks (u165.5 -110)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks preview
The Minnesota Lynx have been dominant against the LA Sparks this season behind their WNBA-best defense. They allowed 71.7 points per game in their 3-0 record against the Kelsey Plum-led squad.
In the last meeting between the two teams, an 82-66 smacking, LA failed to hit 20 points in every quarter. If not for Minnesota’s error-prone ways, the Lynx would have won by a larger margin.
Napheesa Collier and Co. are heavily favored to sweep the season series if they don’t get complacent. The Lynx are coming off a 79-71 loss less than 24 hours ago to the Phoenix Mercury, so they will be motivated to bounce back with a win.
For the Sparks to prevent another blowout loss, they have to take care of the ball against the league’s most efficient and stifling defense. LA is averaging 16.7 errors against Minnesota, a key reason for their underwhelming performances. If the Sparks can take care of the ball, they might pull off a surprise.
Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks predicted starting lineups
Lynx
PG: Courtney Williams | SG: Kayla McBride | SF: Bridget Carleton | PF: Alanna Smith | C: Napheesa Collier
Sparks
PG: Kelsey Plum | PG: Julie Allemand | SF: Rickea Jackson | PF: Dearica Hamby | C: Azura Stevens
Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks betting tips
Dearica Hamby has been on a roll, averaging 17.5 points in her last six games. Minnesota plays stifling defense, but the former All-Star could eke past her 14.5 (O/U) points prop.
Alanna Smith has been lethal on defense, but her offense has struggled, averaging 5.5 ppg in her last two outings. She might not top her 9.5 (O/U) points prop.
Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks prediction
The Lynx often punishe opponents who are sloppy on either end of the floor. Against the Sparks’ inconsistency, particularly on defense, the Lynx should comfortably sweep the season series with another win.