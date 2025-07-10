Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks Prediction and Betting Tips - July 10 | 2025 WNBA season

The Minnesota Lynx will try to keep their dominance over the LA Sparks when they clash again on Thursday. Minnesota can put the icing on the cake after beating Los Angeles three times in blowout fashion. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve will again lean on her deep roster led by Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride, Alanna Smith and MVP favorite Napheesa Collier.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Sparks will try to at least prevent another drubbing at the hands of the team with the No. 1 record and net rating in the WNBA. Lynne Roberts, a first-time coach in the pros, will count on Dearica Hamby, Rickea Jackson and All-Star guard Kelsey Plum to keep the Lynx from running away with another overwhelming win.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction

Moneyline: Lynx (-200) vs. Sparks (+165)

Odds: Lynx (-4.5) vs. Sparks +4.5)

Total (O/U): Lynx (o165.5 -110) vs. Sparks (u165.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks preview

Ad

The Minnesota Lynx have been dominant against the LA Sparks this season behind their WNBA-best defense. They allowed 71.7 points per game in their 3-0 record against the Kelsey Plum-led squad.

In the last meeting between the two teams, an 82-66 smacking, LA failed to hit 20 points in every quarter. If not for Minnesota’s error-prone ways, the Lynx would have won by a larger margin.

Napheesa Collier and Co. are heavily favored to sweep the season series if they don’t get complacent. The Lynx are coming off a 79-71 loss less than 24 hours ago to the Phoenix Mercury, so they will be motivated to bounce back with a win.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For the Sparks to prevent another blowout loss, they have to take care of the ball against the league’s most efficient and stifling defense. LA is averaging 16.7 errors against Minnesota, a key reason for their underwhelming performances. If the Sparks can take care of the ball, they might pull off a surprise.

Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks predicted starting lineups

Lynx

PG: Courtney Williams | SG: Kayla McBride | SF: Bridget Carleton | PF: Alanna Smith | C: Napheesa Collier

Ad

Sparks

PG: Kelsey Plum | PG: Julie Allemand | SF: Rickea Jackson | PF: Dearica Hamby | C: Azura Stevens

Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks betting tips

Dearica Hamby has been on a roll, averaging 17.5 points in her last six games. Minnesota plays stifling defense, but the former All-Star could eke past her 14.5 (O/U) points prop.

Alanna Smith has been lethal on defense, but her offense has struggled, averaging 5.5 ppg in her last two outings. She might not top her 9.5 (O/U) points prop.

Ad

Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks prediction

The Lynx often punishe opponents who are sloppy on either end of the floor. Against the Sparks’ inconsistency, particularly on defense, the Lynx should comfortably sweep the season series with another win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More