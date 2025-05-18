Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks Prediction and Betting Tips - May 18 | 2025 WNBA season

The Minnesota Lynx and the LA Sparks will face each other for their second game in the 2025 WNBA regular season. Both squads came off wins in their season opener and will look to extend their winning streak.

Ad

In the Sparks’ opening game, LA had an impressive showing as newest addition Kelsey Plum dropped 37 points to dominate the Golden State Valkyries. Meanwhile, the Lynx took down the Dallas Wings to look to bounce back after a failed WNBA finals run last season.

Lynx was 30-10 last year, finishing among the best teams in the league after the regular season, before going to the WNBA finals against the eventual champions, New York Liberty. The Sparks, meanwhile, were at the bottom of the standings, having the worst record in the league with 8-32, before adding new players in the offseason.

Ad

Trending

Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks game details and odds

The Lynx-Sparks game is scheduled to tip off at 6PM Eastern time and will happen in LA’s Crypto Arena. It will be available via the local television network, Spectrum SportsNet, and can be streamed via FuboTV.

Moneyline: Lynx (-238) vs Sparks (+210)

Spread: Lynx (-6) vs Sparks (+6.5)

Total (O/U): Lynx -108 (o162.5) vs Sparks -110 (u162.5)

Ad

Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks Betting Tips

The Sparks’ Kelsey Plum is coming off an astounding start in her LA career. After such a showing, expect her production to take a little bump down. Expect her to score just a little above 20 points.

Sophomore Rickea Jackson also had 13 points in their first game against the Valkyries. It is quite a solid outing, but against the Lynx, her scoring may simmer down. It is predicted that her points would go under 10 points against Minnesota.

Ad

For the Lynx, Napheesa Collier’s numbers could continue against the Sparks as she could overpower her way to the basket. After a 34-point performance in the season opener, expect her to go over 26 points in the game to continue her hot streak.

Additionally, expect Minnesota’s Jessica Sheppard to grab more than seven rebounds against the Sparks.

Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks Prediction

The game will be the LA Sparks' first test this season. It is predicted that the Minnesota Lynx will show their might against the new-look Sparks on their home court to hand them their first loss of the season.

The Lynx have depth and offensive power to overcome the gritty Sparks in a game that is anticipated to be a close one.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More