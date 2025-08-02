Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction and Betting Tips - August 2 | 2025 WNBA season

The Minnesota Lynx will look to continue their dominant campaign in the 2025 WNBA regular season as they face the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday, Aug. 2. The Lynx are currently in the top spot in the standings with a 23-5 record, while the Aces aim to boost their playoff push with a 14-13 record.

As they visit the Aces in Las Vegas, the Lynx carry an 8-4 record, and a 7-3 slate in their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Aces are 7-4 at home but have won their last two games.

Headlining the game will be the matchup of reigning MVP A’ja Wilson of the Aces and Napheesa Collier, whom many think is the favorite to win this year’s MVP nod.

Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces game details

The game will take place inside the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will tip off at 3 p.m. ET. Fans can catch it via ABC and ESPN+ on top streaming services such as the WNBA App and the WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Lynx (-220) vs Aces (+190)

Spread: Lynx (-5) vs Aces (+5.5)

Total (O/U): Lynx -110 (o167) vs Aces -110 (u167)

Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces betting tips

Napheesa Collier is expected to lead the charge for the Lynx as she averages 23.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.7 blocks this season. With a matchup against the formidable frontline of the Aces, Collier is seen to be extra motivated to prove herself. Bet on her to go over 23 points and grab at least seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Courtney Williams is starting to pick up her offensive game in the last 10 games. She put up 15.5 points in their last 10 games, becoming a reliable second option for the squad. Expect her to continue that trend in the game against the Aces, as she is seen to put up at least 15 points.

On the other hand, Wilson will do the heavy lifting for the Aces as she is averaging 22.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game this season. The reigning MVP should impose her will even more against the Lynx, but considering Minnesota’s defensive identity, expect her to be tamed. Bet on her to score under 22 points.

Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces prediction

We predict a Lynx win behind the efforts of Collier and Williams. While Wilson and Jackie Young are on an upward trajectory, the Lynx may prove to be too much for the Aces to handle.

