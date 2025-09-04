Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction and Betting Tips - Sept. 4 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Minnesota Lynx will begin their final road trip of the 2025 regular season, scheduled to start on Thursday with a matchup against the Las Vegas Aces. The clash at the T-Mobile Arena will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams, with the Lynx already clinching the season series 3-0.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces: Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips & Prediction

The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). The live telecast will be available on NBA TV. Fans can also watch the contest via live stream on FuboTV and the WNBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).

Moneyline: Lynx (-140) vs Aces (+115)

Odds: Lynx (-2.5 -108) vs Aces (+2.5 -112)

Total (O/U): Lynx (o164.5 -111) vs Aces (u164.5 -108)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on available information at the time of publication.

The Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces tipped off their season series on June 17 at Target Center, where the Lynx came out on top with a 76-62 win. Courtney Williams was the difference maker for Minnesota, finishing with a game-high 20 points along with five assists, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Their next meeting came on July 25, with A’ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier producing an entertaining duel. Wilson led the Aces with 15 points and seven rebounds, but Collier stole the show. The MVP frontrunner put up 25 points and nine rebounds, leading the Lynx to a convincing 109–78 victory.

The third clash, on August 2, turned out to be the most lopsided of them all. The dynamic duo of Kayla McBride and Collier combined for 42 points and 10 assists, and the Lynx rolled to a 111–58 blowout win over their Western Conference rivals.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces Predicted Starting Lineups

Lynx

PG: Kayla McBride | SG: Courtney Williams | SF: Bridget Carleton | PF: Napheesa Collier | C: Alanna Smith

Aces

PG: Chelsea Gray | SG: Jackie Young | SF: Kierstan Bell | PF: NaLyssa Smith | C: A’ja Wilson

Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces Betting Tips

Aces star A’ja Wilson has been averaging 23.4 points per game this season, but her numbers have taken a clear dip against the Lynx. In the two meetings with Minnesota, she has put up only 12.5 points per game, which is far below her scoring prop of 22.5. Based on that trend, it is unlikely she will clear the line.

The Lynx’s Courtney Williams has been the primary playmaker, averaging 6.3 assists per game this season. She is coming off a strong performance with nine assists against the Wings on Monday, and she has also averaged 6.3 assists across three games against the Aces this year. With her current form in mind, she looks well-positioned to go over her 5.5-assist prop.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces Prediction

The Minnesota Lynx have had the upper hand in every matchup with the Aces this season, winning by an average of 32.6 points per game. Still, the Aces are riding a hot streak with 12 straight wins, and they’re expected to put up a much more competitive challenge against the No. 1 Lynx.

Prediction: Expect the Lynx to win a closely-fought battle.

