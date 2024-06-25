Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty Injury Reports for June 25 | 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final

The top two WNBA teams, the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx, go head-to-head at the UBS Arena on Tuesday as they look to win the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. Both teams head into the final in good form, topping their respective conference. The Lynx have a 12.9 net rating, while the Liberty have 12.5.

The Liberty earned home-court advantage thanks to their superior winning percentage (.846) during the regular season, including games played before June 13.

Since the tournament's inception in 2021, there has been a different champion each year. The Seattle Storm took home the title in 2021, followed by the Las Vegas Aces in 2022 and the Liberty in 2023.

Both teams boast impressive regular-season records, with only three losses each. Minnesota has the No. 1 defense, while the Liberty have the No. 1 offense, so it has the makings of an entertaining final.

Trending

Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty injury reports for June 25

Minnesota Lynx injury reports for June 25

The Lynx have been fortunate, as most key players haven't had injury problems this season. However, there are questions regarding the fitness of Diamond Miller, who has been upgraded from "out" to "doubtful".

It could be a 50/50 call whether she's able to play on Tuesday. But it's possible to see Miller on the bench, as coach Cheryl Reeve might not risk the in-form forward exacerbating her severe. The rest of the squad should be ready to go for their sixth final and first cup final of the Reeve era.

Expand Tweet

New York Liberty injury reports for June 25

The Liberty coacah Sandy Brondello will have a near fully fit squad to choose from. There have been some doubts as to how fit both Courtney Vandersloot and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton would be on their return, as both are listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, Nyara Sabally remains out for the 11th consecutive game due to a back injury. Some of these players may start, while the others could come off the bench.

Expand Tweet

Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty: Head-to-head

Tuesday’s clash will be the 49th meeting between the two teams. The Lynx have had the upper hand in head-to-head meetings, leading 29-19. Their last meeting came in May 25, which the Lynx won 84-67 in an one-sided encounter in Minneapolis.

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty?

The game is taking place at the UBS Arena, Belmont Park, New York, which has a capacity of 18,500.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. The game will be broadcast and exclusively streamed by Amazon Prime Video for viewers across the world.