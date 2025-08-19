Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Aug. 19 | 2025 WNBA Season

With just over 10 games remaining in the regular season, last year’s finalists, the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty, are set for their final meeting before the playoffs. The Lynx visit Barclays Center on Tuesday, looking to complete a season sweep after winning their first three matchups against the Liberty.

The two teams have battled for the top spots all season. While the Lynx remain on top, a skid has seen the Liberty slip from second to third in the standings. New York (21-13), meanwhile, is a game behind the Atlanta Dream and will hope to return to winning ways after their recent 86-80 loss against the Lynx on Friday.

The Liberty opened the season with a nine-game unbeaten run but stumbled in June with five losses. They bounced back in early July with five straight wins before closing the month with back-to-back defeats.

August has followed a similar pattern, with the team splitting their first eight games at 4–4, including losses in their last two outings. However, their losses have been down to their recurring injury problems, as Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart have endured long injury spells.

Meanwhile, the Lynx have been the team to beat this term, as they are the only one to clinch a playoff spot so far. Like the Liberty, the Lynx started with a 9-0 record, but unlike their title rivals, they haven't lost back-to-back games all season. Furthermore, Minnesota (28-5) is the only team to lose fewer than 10 games and is on a six-game winning streak.

Its last loss came against the Dream at the end of July, and since then, it has defeated the Aces, Storm, Mystics and the Liberty three times. Meanwhile, Napheesa Collier continues to make a strong case for the MVP award, as the forward is averaging 23.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty: Injury reports

Minnesota Lynx injury report

The Lynx enter the game with a single player on their injury report. Napheesa Collier (ankle) has missed the ast four games and is likely to miss out against the Liberty, too.

New York Liberty injury report

The Liberty will be without Breanna Stewart (knee), Nyara Sabally (knee) and Isabelle Harisson (concussion) against the Lynx.

Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty: Starting lineups and depth chart

Minnesota Lynx starting line ups and depth charts

The starting five should see Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride as the guards, Bridget Calreton and Jessica Sheppard as the forwards, while Alanna Smith will be the designated center.

Position Starters 2nd 3rd PG Courtney Williams Natisha Hiedeman SG Kayla McBride Jaylyn Sherrod SF Bridget Carleton DiJonai Carrington Anastasiia Olairi Kosu PF Jessica Sheppard Camryn Taylor C Alanna Smith Maria Kliundikova

New York Liberty starting line ups and depth charts

The Liberty should start with Natasha Cloud at the point, Sabrina Ionescu at the two and Leonie Fiebich at the three. Meanwhile, Jonquel Jones and Emma Meesseman could complete the front court.

Position Starters 2nd 3rd PG Natasha Cloud Rebekah Gardener SG Sabrina Ionescu Marine Johhanes SF Leonie Fiebich Stephanie Talbot PF Emma Meesseman Kennedy Burke C Jonquel Jones

