Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty Prediction and Betting Tips (Aug. 19) | 2025 WNBA season

The Minnesota Lynx will start a three-game East Coast swing with another showdown against the New York Liberty on Tuesday. Minnesota has racked up three wins this season against New York, including two last week. Another win by the Lynx would give them a 4-0 sweep of the season series after losing to the Liberty 3-2 in last year’s finals.Meanwhile, the Liberty will get their final shot at a surging team, which continues to miss Napheesa Collier. New York will again try to break through without two-time MVP Breanna Stewart, who remains sidelined with a knee injury.Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and PredictionMoneyline: Lynx (+115) vs. Liberty (-135)Odds: Lynx (+2.5 -110) vs. Liberty (-2.5 -110)Total (O/U): Lynx (o165.5 -110) vs. Liberty (u165.5 -110)Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty previewThe Lynx were pushed to the very end by the Liberty in their third encounter on Saturday. Only Kayla McBride’s dagger 3-pointer late in the game kept Minnesota unbeaten in the season series against the defending champs.The decisive factor for the Lynx was their aggressive rim attacks, which led to 23 of 33 free-throw attempts compared to the Liberty’s 5-for-8 clip. In what might be another close game, employing the same strategy could drive Minnesota to a series-clinching win.Meanwhile, the Liberty finally had more success defending the 3-point line, limiting the Lynx to 7-for-22 shooting. While they solved that problem, the plan to run off shooters also resulted in more drives and more free-throw attempts.New York must be crisp and on point with its defensive execution to have a chance of preventing a sweep.Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty predicted starting lineupsLynxPG: Courtney Williams | SG: Kayla McBride | SF: Bridget Carleton | PF: Jessica Shepard | PF: Alanna SmithLibertyPG: Natasha Cloud | SG: Sabrina Ionescu | SF: Leonie Fiebich | PF: Emma Meesseman | C: Jonquel JonesMinnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty betting tipsSabrina Ionescu has averaged 11.5 points in her last two games against the Lynx this season. The usually prolific shooter has had trouble shaking off the WNBA’s top-ranked defense. Ionescu could play well, but topping her 17.5 (O/U) points prop might not happen.Courtney Williams led the Lynx in scoring on Saturday, dropping 26 to help carry her team to a hard-fought win. Williams’ playmaking, though, has just been lethal. She is averaging 8.3 assists in three meetings against the Liberty. Williams could blow past her 6.5 (O/U) points prop.Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty predictionThe New York Liberty were a few breaks short of a win on Saturday. If they can continue to limit the Minnesota Lynx’s 3-point efficiency and stop drives without fouling, they could break through with a win.