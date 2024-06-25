Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty Preview and Prediction for June 25 | Commissioner’s Cup Final

The Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty matchup is the final game of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. The two top teams from the East and West will face off Tuesday to be crowned the winners of the fourth season of the in-season tournament.

The Lynx finished atop the Western Conference with a 4-1 record, losing only a single game against the Phoenix Mercury. The New York Liberty, on the other hand, went undefeated with a 5-0 record. New York was by far the most-dominant team as evidenced by its +78-point differential in the group stages.

Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty game details and odds

The Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, June 25, at UBS Arena. The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime. It won’t be streamed live on WNBA League Pass and will be made available only on demand after it ends.

Trending

Moneyline: Lynx (+184) vs. Liberty (-225)

Spread: Lynx (+5.5) vs. Liberty (-5.5)

Total (O/U): Lynx -110 (o161.5) vs. Liberty -110 (u161.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty preview

The two teams have met 55 times in the regular season, with Minnesota leading the series 31-24. They met once this season on May 25, a game that the Lynx won 84-67. Overall, the Liberty come into the game on a three-game win streak, while Minnesota has won six on the trot.

Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty starting lineups

The Lynx’s Diamond Miller is doubtful after undergoing right knee surgery. Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve should start:

PG: Courtney Williams SG: Kayla McBride SF: Bridget Carleton PF: Napheesa Collier C: Alanna Smith

Minnesota’s key bench contributors should be Dorka Juhasz, Cecilia Zandalasini, Natisha Hiedeman and Olivia Epoupa.

As per New York’s injury report, the team will be without Nyara Sabally (back injury), Courtney Vandersllot (personal reasons) and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (knee injury) in the Commissioner’s Cup final. Liberty coach Sandy Brondello should start:

PG: Sabrina Ionescu SG: Leonie Fiebich SF: Breanna Stewart PF: Kayla Thornton C: Jonquel Jones

New York’s primary bench players should be Ivana Dojkic and Kennedy Burke.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Liberty to win the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup on Tuesday. Even though the Lynx did beat the Liberty once this season, New York should be the favorite at UBS Arena. Expect it to cover the spread for a win. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 161.5 points.