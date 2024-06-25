Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty: Starting Lineup and Depth Charts | 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final (June 25)

The New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx are set to go to war at the UBS Arena on Tuesday with high stakes on the line, as the winners will be crowned the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup champions. Dubbed as the WNBA’s In-season cup, the wining team will earn $500,000 prize money.

Both teams have had fantastic seasons as they lead their respective conference standings. This is their second meeting of the season, with Cheryl Reeve’s team coming out on top 84-67 on May 25.

The Liberty are the reigning champions and determined to secure their second title, while the Lynx are looking to get their first.

Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty: Injury reports

Minnesota Lynx injury reports for June 25

Diamon Miller is out for the Western Conference side, but apart from that, Cheryl Reeve has a fairly healthy roster to choose from.

New York Liberty injury reports for June 25

New York have no reported injuries and are likely to field a similar five that beat the Atlanta Dream over the weekend.

Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty: Starting lineups and depth charts

Minnesota Lynx starting lineup and depth chart

The Lynx are expected to start Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, Alanna Smith, Bridget Carleton and Courtney Williams.

Guard Forward Center Olivia Epoupa Bridget Carleton Alanna Smith Natisha Hiedeman Napheesa Collier Kayla McBride Dorka Juhasz Courtney Williams Diamond Miller (Out) Alissa Pilli Cecilia Zandalasini





New York Liberty starting lineup and depth chart

The Liberty will likely field their usual star-studded lineup of Sabrina Ionescu, Courtney Vandersloot, Breanna Stewart, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and Jonquel Jones.

Guard Forward Center Sabrina Ionescu Breanna Stewart Jonquel Jones Courtney Vandersloot Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Breanna Stewart Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Kayla Thornton

Ivana Dojkic Jonquel Jones

Marquesha Davis Leonie Fiebich

Kennedy Burke





Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty: Key players

Breanna Stewart needs little to no introduction when being talked about. Over the years, she has established herself as one of the greatest players the WNBA has ever seen.

The reigning WNBA MVP is having another exceptional season in the green and black side of New York, averaging 19.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.2 steals over 18 games.

Stewart on her day is truly unplayable, so she could be a nightmare to stop if she is on her best level.

It would be amiss to disregard the sublime exploits of Napheesa Collier this season.

She's averaging a double-double with 20.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, leading the Lynx in both scoring and rebounding. Her defensive prowess is equally impressive, as she tops the team in steals with an average of 2.3 per game.

Like every player for the Lynx, this will be the biggest test of her career. Her exceptional finishing skills will prove invaluable if the Lynx struggle to maintain possession against the Liberty.