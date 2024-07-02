Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty: Starting Lineup and Depth Charts | 2024 WNBA Season (July 2)

The New York Liberty will take on the Minnesota Lynx in the third matchup between the two sides this season. The Lynx claimed a 94-89 win over Sandy Brondello’s side at UBS Arena last week, and Cheryl Reeve will be hoping for a repeat performance from her side when they make the trip to Barclays Center in the WNBA clash on Tuesday.

The Liberty currently lead the Eastern Conference with a 16-3 overall record and a 9-1 home record, following their 81-75 win over the Atlanta Dream on June 30.

Likewise, the Lynx top the Western Conference with a 14-4 overall record and a 5-3 away record and have been on an unbelievable run of form with just two defeats in their last ten games.

The game is a tricky one to call as both teams have been in fine form recently. Whichever team can get their attacking players involved the most will have a better chance of winning.

Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty: Injury reports

Minnesota Lynx injury reports for July 2

The 2024 Commissioner's Cup champions currently have a full squad with no injury worries and will be expected to place a strong line-up to leave the Libs with a win.

The coach, Cheryl Reeve, could go on to make a few changes to allow the players from the bench to receive their chance. Diamond Miller will be available for selection after being unable to play most of the season due to a knee problem.

New York Liberty injury reports for July 2

The Liberty will be without Nyara Sabally who remains on the sidelines with a back injury. Apart from this Liberty are at full strength, with Betnijah Laney-Hamilton fit to play despite sustaining a knock on Sunday.

Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty: Starting lineups and depth charts

Minnesota Lynx starting lineups and depth charts

The Lynx are set to start Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, Alanna Smith, Bridget Carleton, and Courtney Williams.

Guard Forward Center Olivia Epoupa Bridget Carleton Alanna Smith Natisha Hiedeman Napheesa Collier Nyara Sabally (Out) Kayla McBride Dorka Juhasz Courtney Williams Diamond Miller

Alissa Pilli Cecilia Zandalasini





New York Liberty starting lineups and depth charts

The Liberty are expected to field their usual star-studded lineup of Sabrina Ionescu, Courtney Vandersloot, Breanna Stewart, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and Jonquel Jones.

Guard Forward Center Sabrina Ionescu Breanna Stewart Jonquel Jones Courtney Vandersloot Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Breanna Stewart Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Kayla Thornton

Ivana Dojkic Jonquel Jones

Marquesha Davis Leonie Fiebich

Kennedy Burke





Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty: Head-to-Head

The Lynx have an overall head-to-head record of 30-19 against Liberty. Additionally, they have also won seven of their last 10 games against Liberty.

The Lynx have beaten the Liberty in their last two matchups this season. An 84-67 victory at Target Center on May 25 was followed by a 94-89 win at UBS Arena on June 25.

