Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 30 | WNBA 2025 season

The Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury face off on Friday as the top two teams in the WNBA Western Conference. The Lynx have dominated this matchup, winning four out of the last five meetings.

Ad

The Lynx have been unbeaten so far this season. They have won their last five games, the last being the 82-77 home win against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. Napheesa Collier had a quiet game but still ended up with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Guard Courtney Williams led with 23 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Meanwhile, the Mercury have lost just once this season, 77-70 to the Storm on May 23. Their last game was Tuesday's 94-89 home win against the Chicago Sky. Satou Sabally recorded 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Ad

Trending

Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury: Injury Reports

Lynx injury report for May 30

The Minnesota Lynx have star forward Napheesa Collier as the only player on their injury list. She is listed as day-to-day, with her appearance in doubt.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mercury injury report for May 30

The Phoenix Mercury has an extended list of players out against the Lynx. The Mercury's complete injury report:

Natasha Mark: Out - Lower back injury

Kahleah Copper: Out - Left knee injury

Monique Akoa Makani: Day-to-day - Left knee injury

Expand Tweet

Ad

Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury: Starting lineups and depth charts

Lynx starting lineup and depth chart for May 30

The Lynx are expected to start Napheesa Collier, Jessica Shepard, Courtney Williams, Natisha Hiedeman and Alanna Smith.

Below is the Lynx depth chart for the 2025 season:

Guard Forward Center Natisha Hiedeman Bridget Carleton Marieme Badiane Kayla McBride Napheesa Collier - Courtney Williams Anastasiia Olairi Kosu - - Diamond Miller - - Alissa Pili - - Karlie Samuelson - - Jessica Shepard - - Alanna Smith -

Ad

Mercury starting lineup and depth chart for May 30

The Mercury will likely deploy a starting lineup of Sami Whitcomb, Sevgi Uzun, Satou Sabaly, Alyssa Thomas and Kathryn Westbeld.

Below is the Mercury depth chart for the 2025 season:

Guard Forward Center Sevgi Uzun Kathryn Westbeld Murjanatu Musa Monique Akoa Makani Natasha Mark Kalani Brown Kahleah Copper Satou Sabally - Lexi Held Alyssa Thomas - Kitja Laksa - - Sami Whitcomb - -

Ad

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury?

The Lynx-Mercury game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The game will be broadcast on ION. Fans can catch the game via streaming on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Archibong Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More