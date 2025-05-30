Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 30 | WNBA 2025 season

The Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury face off on Friday as the top two teams in the WNBA Western Conference. The Lynx have dominated this matchup, winning four out of the last five meetings.
The Lynx have been unbeaten so far this season. They have won their last five games, the last being the 82-77 home win against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. Napheesa Collier had a quiet game but still ended up with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Guard Courtney Williams led with 23 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Meanwhile, the Mercury have lost just once this season, 77-70 to the Storm on May 23. Their last game was Tuesday's 94-89 home win against the Chicago Sky. Satou Sabally recorded 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury: Injury Reports
Lynx injury report for May 30
The Minnesota Lynx have star forward Napheesa Collier as the only player on their injury list. She is listed as day-to-day, with her appearance in doubt.
Mercury injury report for May 30
The Phoenix Mercury has an extended list of players out against the Lynx. The Mercury's complete injury report:
- Natasha Mark: Out - Lower back injury
- Kahleah Copper: Out - Left knee injury
- Monique Akoa Makani: Day-to-day - Left knee injury
Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury: Starting lineups and depth charts
Lynx starting lineup and depth chart for May 30
The Lynx are expected to start Napheesa Collier, Jessica Shepard, Courtney Williams, Natisha Hiedeman and Alanna Smith.
Below is the Lynx depth chart for the 2025 season:
Mercury starting lineup and depth chart for May 30
The Mercury will likely deploy a starting lineup of Sami Whitcomb, Sevgi Uzun, Satou Sabaly, Alyssa Thomas and Kathryn Westbeld.
Below is the Mercury depth chart for the 2025 season:
How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury?
The Lynx-Mercury game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The game will be broadcast on ION. Fans can catch the game via streaming on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).