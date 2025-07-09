Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction and Betting Tips - July 9 | 2025 WNBA season

The Minnesota Lynx will look to go further clear atop the WNBA standings when they visit the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. The Lynx enter the game as the top-placed team with a 17-2 record, while the Mercury, 13-6, are second.

Ad

The Lynx won their last three games, following a loss to the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup final. Meanwhile, the Mercury won their previous game against the Dallas Wings to bounce back from back-to-back losses.

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury game details

The Lynx-Mercury matchup will be broadcast via the FanDuel Sports Network - North and be streamed on WNBA League Pass and the WNBA app. The game is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 P.M. Eastern time.

Ad

Trending

Moneyline: Lynx (-320) vs Mercury (+280)

Spread: Lynx (-7.5) vs Mercury (+8)

Total: Lynx -110 (o161.5) vs Mercury -110 (u161.5)

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury betting tips

The Lynx are expected to lean on its All-Star Napheesa Collier, who has been dominating inside the paint throughout the season, averaging 24.2 points and 8.0 rebounds, leading the team in both categories. Expect her to go over 25 points against the Mercury as the Lynx look to continue their firm hold of top spot.

Ad

Meanwhile, Courtney Williams has been their top facilitator for the Lynx this season. She had an impressive showing in their previous game with 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Bet on her to go over six assists once more.

Satou Sabally has been their do-it-all star this season. Against the top team in the league, she's expected to be the main cog for the Mercury. It's safe to say that she will be motivated to score over 20 points against the Lynx.

Ad

Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas has also been astounding as a facilitator in the last few games, tallying double-digit assists in two of their last three games. Bet on her to go over 10 assists once more against the Lynx.

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury prediction

The Mercury will look for a statement win against the top-seeded Lynx. Toppling the top team would be a massive confidence booster for Phoenix, as most pundits doubt their status as one of the contenders this season. We predict the more motivated Mercury to beat the Lynx.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More