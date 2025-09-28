Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction and Betting Tips for Sept. 28 | Game 4, 2025 WNBA Playoffs

The 2025 WNBA playoffs roll on this Sunday, with the Minnesota Lynx set to battle the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of their heated, storyline-packed semifinal clash.

Ad

After Minnesota, the top seed, took Game 1, Phoenix roared back with gritty wins in Games 2 and 3, and now the Lynx are staring at elimination heading into a must-win Game 4 with key pieces missing.

Here’s a preview of Sunday’s Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury game, scheduled to tip off 8 p.m. ET at PHX Arena.

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Lynx (+160) vs Mercury (-194)

Ad

Trending

Spread: Lynx +4.5 (-110) vs Mercury -4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Lynx o155.5 (-110) vs Mercury u155.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury preview

Minnesota faces an uphill battle. MVP runner-up Napheesa Collier has been ruled out after turning her ankle in the final seconds of Game 3, and head coach Cheryl Reeve won’t be on the sidelines either after earning a WNBA suspension for her outburst following Collier’s injury.

Ad

That leaves the Lynx in survival mode. They did prove earlier this year they could hang tough without Collier, going 7-4 in the 11 regular-season games she missed. But with Phoenix rolling, compensating for her absence in Game 4 will be a steep climb.

The Mercury have delivered in crunch time two games in a row. They erased a 16-point second-half deficit in Game 2 before stealing an 89-83 overtime win, then sealed Game 3 with a decisive 9-0 closing run.

Ad

Phoenix enters with momentum and their trio of Satou Sabally, Kahleah Copper, and Alyssa Thomas firing on all cylinders. Slowing that down will be a massive challenge for a short-handed Lynx squad.

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury betting tips

Courtney Williams O/U 16.5 points – Take the under.

Satou Sabally O/U 16.5 points– Take the over.

Alyssa Thomas Citron O/U 15.5 points– Take the over.

Natisha Hiedeman O/U 8.5 points– Take the over.

Ad

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury prediction

The Mercury hold the momentum and the health advantage. Without two-way star Napheesa Collier and with Cheryl Reeve suspended, the Lynx face a daunting task on the road. They’ve got the grit to keep it close, but the edge lies with Phoenix.

Our prediction: Mercury win by 11 to advance to the WNBA Finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More