Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction and Betting Tips for Sept. 28 | Game 4, 2025 WNBA Playoffs

The 2025 WNBA playoffs roll on this Sunday, with the Minnesota Lynx set to battle the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of their heated, storyline-packed semifinal clash.
After Minnesota, the top seed, took Game 1, Phoenix roared back with gritty wins in Games 2 and 3, and now the Lynx are staring at elimination heading into a must-win Game 4 with key pieces missing.
Here’s a preview of Sunday’s Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury game, scheduled to tip off 8 p.m. ET at PHX Arena.
Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury Preview and Odds
Moneyline: Lynx (+160) vs Mercury (-194)
Spread: Lynx +4.5 (-110) vs Mercury -4.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Lynx o155.5 (-110) vs Mercury u155.5 (-110)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury preview
Minnesota faces an uphill battle. MVP runner-up Napheesa Collier has been ruled out after turning her ankle in the final seconds of Game 3, and head coach Cheryl Reeve won’t be on the sidelines either after earning a WNBA suspension for her outburst following Collier’s injury.
That leaves the Lynx in survival mode. They did prove earlier this year they could hang tough without Collier, going 7-4 in the 11 regular-season games she missed. But with Phoenix rolling, compensating for her absence in Game 4 will be a steep climb.
The Mercury have delivered in crunch time two games in a row. They erased a 16-point second-half deficit in Game 2 before stealing an 89-83 overtime win, then sealed Game 3 with a decisive 9-0 closing run.
Phoenix enters with momentum and their trio of Satou Sabally, Kahleah Copper, and Alyssa Thomas firing on all cylinders. Slowing that down will be a massive challenge for a short-handed Lynx squad.
Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury betting tips
- Courtney Williams O/U 16.5 points – Take the under.
- Satou Sabally O/U 16.5 points– Take the over.
- Alyssa Thomas Citron O/U 15.5 points– Take the over.
- Natisha Hiedeman O/U 8.5 points– Take the over.
Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury prediction
The Mercury hold the momentum and the health advantage. Without two-way star Napheesa Collier and with Cheryl Reeve suspended, the Lynx face a daunting task on the road. They’ve got the grit to keep it close, but the edge lies with Phoenix.
Our prediction: Mercury win by 11 to advance to the WNBA Finals.