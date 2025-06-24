Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics predicted starting lineups and depth charts for June 24 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Minnesota Lynx will travel to the capital on Tuesday to face the Washington Mystics at the Care First Arena. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season, as the league leaders look to continue their winning run.

Ad

Amid a three-game win streak, the Lynx have bounced back well after their loss to the Seattle Storm on June 11. During this period, they have beaten the LA Sparks twice and secured a 76-62 win against the Las Vegas Aces. This quick turnaround has allowed them to take a two-game lead over the Liberty, who have lost three games in that time.

Meanwhile, the Washington Mystics enter this game with a mixed bag of results. They have alternated between wins and losses in their last five games, with their last game yielding an overtime win over the Dallas Wings. Furthermore, their game against the Lynx will be the second of five games against Western Conference opponents.

Ad

Trending

In terms of their place in the WNBA standings, the Lynx (12-1) continue to lead the pack, while the Mystics (6-8) are in ninth place. Although the Lynx will be expected to take home the win, the Mystics will look to use their positive run at home, as they are 4-3 when playing in Washington

Minnesota Lynx vs. Washington Mystics: Injury report

Minnesota Lynx injury report

Ad

The Minnesota Lynx could once again be without their star forward, Napheesa Collier, as she continues to recover from a back injury. She is listed as questionable on the injury report, and her availability will be a game-time decision.

Washington Mystics injury report

Alternatively, the Mystics will continue to feature without their rookie Georgia Amoore (ACL). Apart from her, the Mystics have a healthy roster.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Washington Mystics: starting lineups and depth chart

Minnesota Lynx starting lineup and depth chart

Ad

The Minnesota starting five without Collier should see Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams as the guards, Bridget Carleton and Maria Kliundikova as the forwards, while Alanna Smith will be the center.

Positions Starter 2nd 3rd PG Kayla McBride Natisha Hiedeman SG Courtney Williams Diamond Miller SF Bridget Carleton Alissa Pili PF Maria Kliundikova Karlie Samuelson Anastasiia Kosu C Alanna Smith

Ad

Washington Mystics predicted starting lineup and depth charts

The Washington Mystics starting lineup should feature Sug Sutton, Brittney Sykes, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Shaira Austin for their game against the Lynx on Tuesday.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Sug Sutton Jade Melbourne SG Brittney Sykes Lucy Olsen SF Sonia Citron Aliyah Edwards Emily Engstler PF Kiki Iriafen Sika Kone C Shakira Austin Stefanie Dolson

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More