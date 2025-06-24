Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics predicted starting lineups and depth charts for June 24 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Minnesota Lynx will travel to the capital on Tuesday to face the Washington Mystics at the Care First Arena. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season, as the league leaders look to continue their winning run.
Amid a three-game win streak, the Lynx have bounced back well after their loss to the Seattle Storm on June 11. During this period, they have beaten the LA Sparks twice and secured a 76-62 win against the Las Vegas Aces. This quick turnaround has allowed them to take a two-game lead over the Liberty, who have lost three games in that time.
Meanwhile, the Washington Mystics enter this game with a mixed bag of results. They have alternated between wins and losses in their last five games, with their last game yielding an overtime win over the Dallas Wings. Furthermore, their game against the Lynx will be the second of five games against Western Conference opponents.
In terms of their place in the WNBA standings, the Lynx (12-1) continue to lead the pack, while the Mystics (6-8) are in ninth place. Although the Lynx will be expected to take home the win, the Mystics will look to use their positive run at home, as they are 4-3 when playing in Washington
Minnesota Lynx vs. Washington Mystics: Injury report
Minnesota Lynx injury report
The Minnesota Lynx could once again be without their star forward, Napheesa Collier, as she continues to recover from a back injury. She is listed as questionable on the injury report, and her availability will be a game-time decision.
Washington Mystics injury report
Alternatively, the Mystics will continue to feature without their rookie Georgia Amoore (ACL). Apart from her, the Mystics have a healthy roster.
Minnesota Lynx vs. Washington Mystics: starting lineups and depth chart
Minnesota Lynx starting lineup and depth chart
The Minnesota starting five without Collier should see Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams as the guards, Bridget Carleton and Maria Kliundikova as the forwards, while Alanna Smith will be the center.
Washington Mystics predicted starting lineup and depth charts
The Washington Mystics starting lineup should feature Sug Sutton, Brittney Sykes, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Shaira Austin for their game against the Lynx on Tuesday.