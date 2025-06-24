Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics Prediction and Betting Tips - June 24 | 2025 WNBA season

The Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics game is one of four WNBA matchups slated for Tuesday. The Lynx are on a three-game winning streak, defeating the LA Sparks twice and the Las Vegas Aces, and have lost just once this season.
Meanwhile, the Washington Mystics have faltered, losing six of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 91-88 overtime victory against the Dallas Wings.
Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips
The Lynx-Mystics game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET from CareFirst Arena. Fans can watch the game live on MNMT and FDSN. It can also be streamed with WNBA League Pass and FuboTV.
Moneyline: Lynx (-476) vs Mystics (+340)
Odds: Lynx (-9) vs. Mystics (+9)
Total (O/U): Lynx -110 (o156.5) vs. Mystics -110 (u156.5)
Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.
Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics Preview
The Lynx have been the best team in the WNBA this season, thanks to stellar performances by Napheesa Collier. The Unrivaled League’s founder has been on a tear, averaging 24.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
She's also shooting 52.4% from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc. The Lynx are 12-1 for the season, their only loss coming against the Seattle Storm on June 11.
Meanwhile, the Mystics have hung their hopes on their rookie duo of Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. Citron is recording 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Iriafen has been equally productive, averaging 13.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
Veteran guard Brittney Sykes has also been key, averaging 19.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists. The Mystics are ninth (6-8) in the league and trail the Indiana Fever by half a game.
Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics Predicted Starting Lineup
Lynx
PG: Kayla McBride | SG: Courtney Williams | SF: Napheesa Collier | PF: Alanna Smith | C: Bridget Carleton
Mystics
PG: Sug Sutton | SG: Brittney Sykes | SF: Sonia Citron | PF: Kiki Iriafen | C: Shakira Austin
Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics Betting Tips
Napheesa Collier’s points total vs. the Mystics is set at 21.5. This is lower than her season average of 24.4 points per game. Collier has been in fine form and is a big reason behind the Lynx’s 12-1 record. Bet on the over.
Brittney Sykes’ points total for this game sits at 18.5. This is also lower than her season average of 19.6 points per game. Sykes is averaging 20+ points over her last three games and is expected to surpass her points total on Tuesday. Bet on the over.
Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics Prediction
The Lynx are heavy favorites to defeat the Mystics. Napheesa Collier is listed as questionable, and her availability could alter the outcome for Minnesota. However, the Lynx have enough quality to handle a young Mystics team.
Our prediction: The Lynx to win