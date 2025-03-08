Mist BC vs Laces BC Prediction and Preview for March 8 | Unrivaled 2025

The Mist BC vs Laces BC is one of two Unrivaled games scheduled for Saturday. Both teams are fighting for playoff spots ahead of the penultimate day of the 3-on-3 competition. The Laces are third with a 6-7 record, while the Mist are fourth with a 5-7 record.

This will be their third game this season, with the season series tied 1-1 so far. The Laces won the first matchup 63-43 on Jan. 20, while the Mist won 65-49 on Feb. 24 behind Breanna Stewart’s 21 points.

Where and how to watch Mist BC vs Laces BC?

The Mist BC vs Laces BC Unrivaled matchup is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. EST on Saturday in Miami. Live coverage of the game will be provided on truTV and TNT. Fans can also stream it live on Max and Sling.

Mist BC vs Laces BC preview

The Mist BC are coming off of a 71-62 win against the Rose on March 1. They are on a three-game winning streak after starting the season 2-7. In the win against the Rose, Breanna Stewart led the team with 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

Stewart, who is one of the co-founders of the league, will be eager for a great performance and lead her team to a win as it is tied with the Vinyl at five wins each. A win for Stewart and Co. could go a long way in confirming their participation in the semifinals next weekend.

The Laces are a bit secure in that front and are coming off of a 73-59 win against the Phantom on Friday. Kayla McBride led the team with 25 points and five assists. Jackie Young and Stefanie Dolson were great off the bench with 18 and 16 points, respectively.

This will be the Laces’ last regular-season game of the season. If they win, they will be confirmed for a playoff spot.

Mist BC vs Laces BC prediction

There’s nothing to separate the teams at this moment from their season record against each other. However, going by current form, the Mist BC and Breanna Stewart look more poised for a win. Stewart is a big match player and we expect her to show up for her team on Saturday and guide it to a win.

