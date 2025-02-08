Mist BC vs Lunar Owls BC Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 8 | Unrivaled 2025

Two of Unrivaled's most loaded rosters will meet on Saturday when the Mist BC take on the Lunar Owls BC at the Wayfair Arena in Florida.

After a rocky start to the competition, the Mist bounced back with consecutive wins on Feb. 1 and Feb. 3 to move up in the standings. A defeat to the Rose on Friday leaves the Mist in fifth position, but a talented roster that includes Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd should be able to turn things around in the second half of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Lunar Owls have set the pace at the first edition of Unrivaled. The Owls lead the league standings with a perfect 7-0 record and hold a commanding 2.5-game lead over the second-place Laces. Napheesa Collier has been the standout player for the Lunar Owls over the first three weeks of the season.

Mist BC vs Lunar Owls BC Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Napheesa Collier of the Lunar Owls BC drives toward the basket during the Unrivaled women’s professional league at Wayfair Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

With Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd and Rickea Jackson on the roster, there has been no reason for the Mist BC to adjust their starting lineup. The Mist have stayed loyal to their starting group over the first seven games of the season, and it will likely stay that way with the two talented forwards taking the court alongside versatile guard Loyd.

DiJonai Carrington, Aaliyah Edwards and Courtney Vandersloot have also been key contributors to the Mist.

Mist BC depth chart:

Starters Reserves Jewell Loyd (G) DiJonai Carrington (G) Breanna Stewart (F) Aaliyah Edwards (F) Rickea Jackson (F) Courtney Vandersloot (G) NaLyssa Smith (F)

Similar to the Mist, the Lunar Owls have stayed consistent with their starting three, with Napheesa Collier, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Allisha Gray starting all their games. After seven consecutive wins, there is no reason to fiddle with a winning lineup.

Diggins-Smith has exceptional ball-handling and playmaking skills. Gray provides a sharpshooter that is capable of putting points on the board. Collier remains one of the most dominant and complete players in the league.

Cameron Brink, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, will not be available as she continues to recover from a torn ACL.

Lunar Owls BC depth chart:

Starters Reserves Napheesa Collier (F) Courtney Williams (G) Skylar Diggins-Smith (G) Shakira Austin (C) Allisha Gray (G) Cameron Brink (F)

Mist BC vs Lunar Owls BC players to watch

Breanna Stewart has had the hot hand for the Mist BC over the opening weeks of Unrivaled. The talented forward is coming off a big year, where she went on to win a WNBA championship with the New York Liberty and an Olympic gold medal with Team USA in Paris.

Over the first seven games of the tournament, Stewart has been phenomenal. She ranks seventh in the league with 17.7 points per game and third with 10.6 rebounds per game.

The 3-on-3 format seems to suit Napheesa Collier, who has come out firing. The 6-foot-1 forward has been the key figure in the Lunar Owls BC's strong start to the league. Collier currently leads the league in ppg (28.0) and spg (1.9) and ranks second in rpg (11.0).

