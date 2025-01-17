Mist BC vs. Lunar Owls Prediction and Preview for Jan. 17 | Unrivaled 2025

The Mist BC vs. Lunar Owls game tips off the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league on Friday in Miami. This is one of two games scheduled for the day and pits the founders against each other. The opening matchup will see Breanna Stewart and the BC go up against Napheesa Collier and the Owls.

The Mist BC are led by Stewart, alongside DiJonai Carrington, Courtney Vandersloot, Jewell Loyd, Aaliyah Edwards and Rickea Jackson. The team is coached by Phil Handy, who has previously worked as an assistant coach for the LA Lakers.

The Lunar Owls comprise Collier, Courtney Williams, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Allisha Gray, Shakira Austin and Cameron Brink and is coached by DJ Sackmann.

Where and how to watch Mist BC vs. Lunar Owls?

The Mist BC vs. Lunar Owls Unrivaled matchup is scheduled for Friday. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST from Miami and will be broadcast nationally on TNT and TruTV. Fans can also opt to stream it live on Max and Sling.

Mist BC vs. Lunar Owls preview and predicted starters

Breanna Stewart is fresh off of a WNBA title run with the New York Liberty, averaging 19.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 steals in 11 postseason games. She had fared even better in the regular season, averaging 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals.

The BC will go as far as Stewart carries them, and that's expected to be the case on Friday as well. DiJonai Carrington and Courtney Vandersloot are expected to start alongside Stewart. Vandersloot will handle the playmaking duties, while Carrington is fresh off of winning the WNBA Most Improved Player title.

Napheesa Collier, meanwhile, was at the bitter end of New York’s championship run as she and the Minnesota Lynx lost Game 5 67-62 in OT. Collier had a stellar postseason, averaging 23.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.7 steals.

Collier is the leader of the Owls and is expected to start alongside Courtney Williams and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Allisha Gray and Shakira Austin are expected to come off of the bench, while Cameron Brink is some time away from making a return from an ACL tear.

Mist BC vs. Lunar Owls prediction

This should be a close game, but the Owls seem to have the better roster on paper. We predict the Owls to get a win, as Napheesa Collier should outplay her co-founder Breanna Stewart and create history by winning the first ever Unrivaled game.

