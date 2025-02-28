Mist BC will square off against Phantom BC on Friday at Wayfair Arena in Miami. This will be the second and final regular season meeting between these two Unrivaled teams. On Jan. 24, Phantom defeated Mist 74-69.

Both teams have a 3-7 record and are fighting to get into the top four of the standings, as only four teams will advance to the playoffs. Mist is coming off a 65-49 win over Laces BC this past Monday. On that same day, Phantom lost to Rose BC 71-59.

Mist BC vs Phantom BC: Injury report

Mist BC injury report

There are no players included in Mist's injury report until now. All six players saw action on the floor against the Laces on Monday.

Phantom BC injury report

Mabina Mabrey has not played a single game for Phantom BC since suffering a calf strain during training camp.

Mist BC vs Phantom BC: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Mist BC

Starters 2nd unit Jewell Loyd Courtney Vandersloot Rickea Jackson DiJonai Carrington Breanna Stewart Aaliyah Edwards

Phantom BC

Starters 2nd unit Sabrina Ionescu Natasha Cloud Katie Lou Samuelson Satou Sabally Brittney Griner

Mist BC vs Phantom BC: Key matchups

Breanna Stewart vs Satou Sabally

Stewart, one of the league's co-founders, is second in the league in rebounding with 11.6 boards per game, just a shade under Angel Reese's league-leading 11.7 rebounds. Sabally, meanwhile, is a prolific forward who is putting up 16.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. She'll have to bring her A-game as she tries to keep Stewie off the glass tonight.

Rickea Jackson vs Katie Lou Samuelson

In their most recent outings, both of these talented wings made solid contributions to their teams. Against the Laces, Jackson had 12 points, eight rebounds, one assist and three blocks. Meanwhile, Samuelson put up 10 points, three rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks against Rose BC.

Jewell Loyd vs Sabrina Ionescu

Both starting point guards can light it up with ease and the game could come down to a Loyd vs. Ionescu duel. Loyd averages 13.4 points per game while Ionescu puts up 17.8 ppg. It's also worth noting that both players have struggled with shooting efficiency in their recent performances. As a result, they will be aiming to improve their scoring accuracy in this high-stakes matchup.

