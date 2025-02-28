Mist BC vs Phantom BC Prediction and Preview for Feb. 28 | Unrivaled 2025

Mist BC and Phantom BC face each other on Friday for their third and final encounter in the regular season of the Unrivaled 3x3 league. The teams are 1-1 against each other in their season series.

Ad

The upcoming matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8:15 p.m. EST at Wayfair Arena in Miami and will be televised nationally on TNT.

Mist BC vs Phantom BC Preview and Prediction

Led by Breanna Stewart, a co-founder of Unrivaled, Mist BC debuted in the league with four straight losses. Since then, they've gone back-and-forth and are now tied with Phantom BC for the fifth spot in the six-team league, with a 3-7 record.

Ad

Trending

Mist BC are coming off a 65-49 victory against Laces BC on Monday, with Stewart leading their victory charge with a double-double performance of 21 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and a steal. DiJonai Carrington and Rickea Jackson added 13 and 12 points respectively in the win.

Meanwhile, Phantom BC, led by Sabrina Ionescu, are coming off a 71-59 loss to Rose BC on Monday. Ionescu led their losing effort with 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal in the game. Satou Sabally led their scoring with 17 points, while Katie Lou Samuelson and Brittney Griner added 10 points each.

Ad

Marina Mabrey continues to be listed out for the Phantom as she nurses a right calf injury. She is yet to make her debut in the league.

Mist BC vs Phantom BC predicted starting lineups

The Mist are likely to deploy a starting lineup of Breanna Stewart (F), Jewell Loyd (G) and Rickea Jackson (F) for the upcoming matchup.

Meanwhile, the Phantom are expected to use a starting lineup of Sabrina Ionescu (G), Satou Sabally (F) and Katie Lou Samuelson (F).

Ad

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Mist BC vs Phantom BC prediction

The previous matchups between the two teams were tight contests and the upcoming game is expected to follow suit. While both teams are struggling and are tied for the last spot in the league, the Mist are slightly favoured to clinch the win on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback