Mist BC vs Rose BC Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 1| Unrivaled 2025

Mist BC vs Rose BC will close out the first Unrivaled fixture of March on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Wayfair Arena in Miami. These teams have different realities, as Rose is second in the standings (6-4) and Mist is fifth (4-7) amid an inconsistent season.

Phil Handy's team is on a two-game winning streak and another victory would add them to the playoff conversation as the league is nearing its final point. The regular-season series favors Rose BC (2-0) and it will try to sweep and snap Mist's winning streak. Rose has won five consecutive games.

Mist BC vs Rose BC: Injury report

Mist BC injury report

Mist BC does not have any players on the injury report, so all six will be available against Rose BC.

Rose BC injury report

Rose BC ruled Kahleah Cooper (right leg) and Azurá Stevens (right leg) out for this matchup. They both did not take the court in the 71-59 win over Phantom on Monday.

Mist BC vs Rose BC: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Mist BC

Starters 2nd unit Jewell Loyd Courtney Vandersloot Rickea Jackson DiJonai Carrington Breanna Stewart Aaliyah Edwards

Rose BC

Starters 2nd Unit Chelsea Gray Brittney Sykes Angel Reese Lexie Hull Ariel Atkins

Mist BC vs Rose BC: Key matchups

Rickea Jackson vs. Chelsea Gray

Rickea Jackson has performed at a solid level against Rose BC in the first two matchups, scoring a combined 27 points. She's coming off a 20-point performance against Phantom on Friday and should open the door for the LA Sparks star to take over as the team's leading scorer.

Chelsea Gray scored the same points in their previous matchups. She is fifth in points per game (16.6) and is expected to be Rose's leading scorer again.

Breanna Stewart vs. Angel Reese

Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese are two of the most prolific rebounders in the Unrivaled League, with the 2024 WNBA champion averaging 10.4 per game and Reese with 11.7. This matchup could define how the game unfolds and which team ultimately takes it.

Lexie Hull vs. Jewell Loyd

Lexie Hull isn't known for being a prolific scorer but when she faced Mist for the first time, the Indiana Fever veteran dropped 16 points on 8 off 11 shooting. However, her defensive prowess should be the focal point in a battle against Jewell Loyd, one of the best scorers in the competition (13.9 ppg).

