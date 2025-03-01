Mist BC vs Rose BC Prediction and Preview for March 1 | Unrivaled 2025

Mist BC and Rose BC face each other on Saturday for their third and final encounter in the regular season of the Unrivaled 3x3 league. The Rose are 2-0 against the Mist in their ongoing season series.

The upcoming matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EST at Wayfair Arena in Miami and will be televised nationally on truTV.

Mist BC vs Rose BC Preview and Prediction

Led by Breanna Stewart, a co-founder of Unrivaled, Mist BC debuted in the league with four straight losses. Since then, they've gone back-and-forth and are riding a two-game winning streak as they stand fifth in the six-team league with a 4-7 record.

The Mist are coming off a 88-62 victory against Phantom BC on Friday, with Stewart leading their victory charge with 21 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals. Rickea Jackson added 20 points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals to the win.

On the other hand, Rose BC is led by Chelsea Gray and kicked off their campaign with back-to-back defeats. They have since bounced back and are riding a five-game winning streak as they stand second in the league with a 6-4 record.

The Rose are coming off a 71-59 victory against Phantom BC on Monday in the absence of Azura Stevens, Kahleah Copper and Kiki Jefferson. Angel Reese led them to victory in the game with her double-double performance of 23 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and a steal, while Chelsea Gray led them in scoring with 26 points.

Mist BC vs Rose BC predicted starting lineups

The Mist is expected to use a starting lineup of Breanna Stewart (F), Jewell Loyd (G) and Rickea Jackson (F) for the upcoming matchup.

Meanwhile, the Rose will likely deploy a starting lineup of Angel Reese (F), Lexie Hull (G) and Chelsea Gray (G).

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Mist BC vs Rose BC prediction

Given the current stride of the Rose, they are expected to clinch a convincing victory on Saturday and sweep the Mist in their regular season series.

