  Mist BC vs. Vinyl BC player stats and box score (Feb. 1) | 2025 Unrivaled

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Feb 01, 2025 23:40 GMT
The Vinyl BC matched against the Mist BC in the first game of Saturday's two Unrivaled games at the Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida.

Unrivaled co-founder and three-time WNBA champion Breanna Stewart looked to lead her Mist to its first Unrivaled win. They are 0-4 in the inaugural season. On the other end, Vinyl was searching for ways to get back on track as they had lost their previous two games after starting 2-0.

Dearica Hamby, Arike Ogunbowale, and Jordin Canada started for Vinyl coach Teresa Weatherspoon, who has all players available on Saturday. For Mist, Stewart started with Jewell Loyd and Rickea Jackson. DiJonai Carrington was listed as out for Mist.

Mist BC vs. Vinyl BC player stats and box score

Vinyl BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Dearica Hamby21800028-132-22-2
Arike Ogunbowale7240112-71-21-1
Jordin Canada2230011-50-10-0
Rhyne Howard5300011-51-41-1
Rae Burrell0210010-10-00-0
Aliyah Boston4110002-40-00-1

Mist BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Jewell Loyd9011002-41-12-3
Rickea Jackson11100105-91-20-0
Breanna Stewart12633114-110-12-2
Courtney Vandersloot2140001-20-00-0
Aaliyah Edwards8410004-50-00-1
NaLyssa Smith0000000-00-00-0
DiJonai CarringtonDNP--------

Mist BC vs. Vinyl BC game summary

At the end of the first, the Mist BC led the Vinyl BC 22-21 behind 10 points from Breanna Stewart. Aaliyah Edwards added six points and four rebounds off the Mist bench. For Vinyl, Dearica Hamby had nine points and four rebounds. Mist played a near-perfect game, as they did not commit a single turnover. Vinyl had three.

Vinyl's Jordin Canada committed her fourth foul midway through the second period and had to sit the rest of the half. Hamby picked up the slack for Vinyl as she had a game-high 21 points at the half. She shot 8-for-13 and also had eight rebounds. Stewart had 12 points and Rickea Jackson added 11 points for Mist, who led at the break, 42-39.

This is a developing story.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
